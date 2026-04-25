New Delhi witnessed two fire incidents within hours. A blaze erupted in the Majlis Park forest area on Saturday, with firefighting underway. A separate fire in a Punjabi Bagh slum on Friday was controlled with no casualties reported.

Fire in Majlis Park Forest

A fire broke out on Saturday in the Majlis Park forest area in the national capital on Saturday. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control. Further details are awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Blaze Engulfs Punjabi Bagh Slum

Just hours earlier, a fire broke out in a slum area near Punjabi Bagh in the national capital on Friday, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after information about the blaze was received.

Firefighting operations were immediately launched, and efforts were undertaken to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.