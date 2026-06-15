Congress MP Pawan Khera questioned India's diplomatic standing after the Iran-US peace deal, alleging New Delhi was absent from efforts despite ties with both nations. He said India failed to leverage its relationships or play a meaningful role.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Pawan Khera, on Monday (June 15) questioned India's diplomatic standing in the emerging global order following the signing of the peace agreement between Iran and the United States, alleging that New Delhi remained absent from key international efforts despite its longstanding ties with Tehran.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Welcoming the peace agreement, Khera said the development brought relief to those who value peace, but noted that it came after significant suffering, loss of lives and widespread destruction across West Asia, particularly in Iran and Lebanon.

'India Nowhere in the Picture'

In a statement, Khera said the agreement had been facilitated through the efforts of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, while India failed to play any meaningful role in the process.

"The signing of the peace agreement between Iran and the United States comes as a relief to all those who value peace. But it has arrived after immense suffering, loss of life, and destruction across West Asia, particularly in Iran and Lebanon," Khera said.

Raising concerns over India's diplomatic relevance, the Congress leader said that despite India's civilisational ties with Iran and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-publicised personal rapport with US President Donald Trump, the country was "nowhere in the picture" during the peace efforts.

"The agreement was facilitated through the efforts of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. India, despite its civilisational ties with Iran and despite Prime Minister Modi's much-publicised personal rapport with President Trump, was nowhere in the picture. We failed to leverage these relationships, enhance our diplomatic relevance, or contribute meaningfully to the pursuit of peace," he said.

Khera also took a swipe at External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, alleging that the government had dismissed the possibility of mediation in international conflicts. "Instead, our External Affairs Minister dismissed the very idea of mediation as 'dalali'," he said.

India Loses Diplomatic Ground to Pakistan

Referring to India's past efforts to highlight Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism, Khera claimed that New Delhi had lost diplomatic ground while Islamabad had improved its global image. "For years, India worked to expose Pakistan's role in sponsoring and exporting terrorism. Under the UPA government, sustained diplomatic efforts contributed to Pakistan being placed on the FATF grey list. Yet today, Pakistan has successfully projected itself as a stakeholder in global stability and a beacon of peace," Khera said.

He further alleged that India had suffered both strategic and diplomatic setbacks during the course of the regional conflict. "We lost not only the lives of our sailors, but also ground in the battle of perception and diplomacy. While others helped shape the outcome, India was reduced to a fly on the wall, a helpless, mute spectator," he said.

Stating that the conflict was not India's war, Khera said the country nevertheless emerged weakened from the developments. "This was never India's war. Yet somehow, we emerge diminished from it," he added.

Khera concluded his remarks saying, "Modi hai tou mumkin hai!" (ANI)