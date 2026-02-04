AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will campaign for the BJP in the upcoming Telangana municipal elections, boosting the party. The move was confirmed by Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao. Meanwhile, the state DGP has reviewed security for the polls.

Pawan Kalyan to Campaign for BJP

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan agreed to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Municipal elections, boosting the party's prospects in Telangana. Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao shared details of the meeting on social media, saying discussions were held on key political issues and the local body polls. "Had the honour of meeting Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. He expressed his full support for the Bharatiya Janata Party and graciously agreed to campaign for the BJP in the Municipal Elections," Rao said in a post on X, adding that the development reflects the BJP's growing momentum in the state.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present during the meeting.

Security Ramped Up for Civic Polls

Meanwhile, Telangana DGP IPS Shivadhar Reddy held a video conference with police officials at the State DGP office in Hyderabad regarding security measures and law and order arrangements for the upcoming municipal elections.

On Tuesday, Reddy instructed police officials to conduct the municipal elections effectively and strictly in accordance with the law. He interacted with Police Commissioners, District Superintendents of Police (SPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) from areas where municipal elections are scheduled.

With elections set to be held in 7 Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, the DGP directed police officers to ensure smooth conduct of elections in 414 wards under the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Ramagundam, as well as 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities.

In view of polling scheduled on February 11 and counting on February 13, the DGP emphasised that elections must be conducted strictly as per rules and in a manner that brings a good name to the State Police Department and the government. He made it clear that all necessary steps must be taken to prevent complaints or any untoward incidents and instructed officers to act firmly in accordance with the law.