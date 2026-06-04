Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan stated his consistent opposition to Section 8 in Telangana post-bifurcation, citing respect for its self-governance. He called for unity and downplayed political exchanges with BRS leader KTR.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said he has consistently maintained his stand on Telangana, stating that he opposed the implementation of Section 8 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He said he believed it would have affected the self-respect and right to self-governance of the people of Telangana. Kalyan said his position on Telangana has remained unchanged since the state's formation and stressed the importance of maintaining mutual respect, peace and cooperation between the two Telugu-speaking states.

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Kalyan's Stance on Section 8 and State Cooperation

In a post on X, Kalyan wrote, "My stand on Telangana and the interests of its people has always been consistent. Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, while certain law and order concerns were raised, I clearly opposed the implementation of Section 8, as I believed it would undermine the self-respect and right to self-governance of the people of Telangana. I have always maintained that respecting the aspirations and rights of the people of Telangana is as important as addressing the security concerns of the people of Andhra Pradesh." My stand on Telangana and the interests of its people has always been consistent. Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, while certain law and order concerns were raised, I clearly opposed the implementation of Section 8, as I believed it would undermine the self-respect… pic.twitter.com/6VVtTsTRkU — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 4, 2026

"Instead of invoking provisions like Section 8, I believed that special coordination mechanisms, parliamentary oversight, and measures that build mutual trust between the two states would provide a more constructive and lasting solution. I have never supported politics that seek to destabilise Telangana. My belief has always been in protecting the interests of the people of both Telugu states through mutual respect, peace, cooperation, and a spirit of brotherhood," the post read.

Call for Regional Unity

The Deputy Chief Minister's remarks come a day after he called for greater regional unity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, asserting that political boundaries cannot divide the emotional bonds shared by the people of the two states.

Addressing recent political exchanges with BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), Kalyan sought to downplay the controversy and emphasised the cordial relationship between the two leaders. "I share a brotherly relationship with KTR garu. I have not seen exactly what he said, but as far as I know, he would not have spoken with the wrong intention," Kalyan said.

He emphasised that Telangana remains an integral part of India where anyone can travel or seek medical care freely, adding, "People may put fences on borders, but they cannot put fences around hearts". Addressing the massive political controversy and subsequent police complaints triggered by his recent public meetings in Hyderabad, Kalyan questioned the rationale behind obstructing leaders across state lines, pointing out the deeply intertwined business and cultural ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI)