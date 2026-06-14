A viral video from Patna shows two women allegedly posing as customers at a jewellery shop before attempting theft. The women reportedly sprayed pepper in the shopkeeper’s eyes, but the robbery bid failed after his alertness. Police are investigating the incident.

A jewellery shop in Patna became the centre of attention after an alleged robbery attempt by two young women was foiled due to the shopkeeper’s quick thinking. The incident reportedly took place when the two women entered the store pretending to be customers and asked to see jewellery items.

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Women Allegedly Use Pepper Spray During Theft Attempt

According to reports, the women acted like genuine buyers while checking jewellery inside the shop. However, their behaviour reportedly raised suspicion among the shopkeeper. During the alleged attempt to steal jewellery, the women are said to have sprayed pepper spray at the shopkeeper in an effort to escape with the items.

The sudden move created chaos inside the store, but the shopkeeper remained alert and managed to prevent the robbery attempt. The women reportedly realised that their plan had failed and fled from the spot.

Video Goes ,Viral,, Police Begin Probe

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the sequence of events and drawing attention from social media users. The footage has sparked discussions about increasing alertness among shopkeepers while dealing with unknown customers.

Following the incident, police have reportedly started investigating the matter. Officials are looking into the details of the case and attempting to identify the women involved. The shopkeeper’s presence of mind helped avoid a major loss, while the investigation continues to determine the full sequence of events.