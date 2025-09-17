The Patna High Court has asked the Congress to remove the AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms.

Bihar Congress had sparked a political storm after posting an AI-generated video on X that showed characters resembling PM Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who was lambasting him over his politics, in a staged, dream-like exchange. The 36-second clip, marked “AI GENERATED,” was widely shared online, seen by the BJP as a personal attack ahead of the Bihar elections.

"Congress has lost its dominance and is resorting to cheap tactics. Sometimes they use indecent words in the name of (PM Modi's) mother. Congress has done mimicry by uploading this video on its state handle, and this is highly condemnable. In politics, when someone gets disappointed or frustrated, they resort to cheap tactics. Whatever condemnable acts Congress has done, society will also condemn them and will also teach them a lesson," Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore had said.

PM Modi mother abused

Congress was recently under fire over alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi and his mother by a man during the 'Voter Adhikaar Rally' in Bihar's Darbhanga. PM Modi also hit out at the RJD and Congress over the alleged remarks against her mother. Speaking at an event, he said that the abusive comments were not just an insult to his mother, but to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

PM Modi stated that he had never imagined that such an act would take place on the tradition-rich land of Bihar. He also termed mothers as everyone's "self-respect" and "world".

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of the RJD-Congress in Bihar. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that he was separated from his mother so that he could serve the country's other women. He stated that his mother, who passed away after completing 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the state of RJD and Congress.