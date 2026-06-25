A police patrol team in Pathanamthitta had a dramatic morning. They saw a car speeding, then suddenly stopping. When they checked, they found a young man collapsed on the steering wheel, in desperate need of medical help.

Pathanamthitta: A young man from Malayalappuzha, Sonu, was feeling very sick. He decided to drive himself to the hospital. But on the way, his condition got worse, and he almost collapsed. Luckily, a police team from the Pathanamthitta Control Room found him just in time and rushed him to the hospital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The police team was on their early morning patrol in Kumbazha. They noticed a car coming at high speed from the Malayalappuzha side. Suddenly, the car just stopped. The officers ran to the car to see what was wrong. They found Sonu slumped over the steering wheel.

Cyberbullying: Lakshmi Menon Takes Action After Troll’s Shocking Remark! Read Details

SCPO Jobin John, who was part of the team, tapped on the driver's window. Sonu managed to tell them he was very sick and needed to get to a hospital fast. He had been vomiting and was in a bad state. The officers, Jobin John, Saji Ismail, and Muhammed Shafique, quickly moved Sonu from the driver's seat to the back seat.

ASI Saji Ismail, the driver of the control room vehicle, took the wheel of Sonu's car. He drove at top speed to get him to the hospital. The other officers, Jobin John and CPO Muhammed Shafique, followed right behind in the police vehicle. It took ASI Saji Ismail just three minutes to get from Kumbazha to a private hospital in the city. The police team only left after they were sure Sonu was safe and getting the care he needed.

'Operation Toofan': Kerala to create 'Toofan Warriors' to fight drugs