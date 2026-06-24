Vlogger Lakshmi Menon explains how she took legal action against a man who left a vulgar comment on her Facebook post. She urges others facing online abuse to file police complaints instead of just replying to trolls.

Social media users are very familiar with Lakshmi Menon, who is a popular content creator, vlogger, and influencer. Lakshmi, who is also the wife of actor and host Mithun Ramesh, has a huge fan following, which she has built herself by creating fun and unique videos.

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Now, Lakshmi is talking about a very nasty comment she received on a promotional video she posted, and how the Cyber Cell got involved. A young man had posted a truly disgusting comment on her post.

Here's what Lakshmi Menon said:

"On April 12, I posted an advertisement on Facebook. It was a promo for a hotel, showing me eating food there. This was one of the comments I got under it. On the 14th, I filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell in Enikkara, Thiruvananthapuram. My house is in Enikkara, so I could only file a complaint within that jurisdiction. For about two months, I didn't get any update. I thought they had forgotten about it. But I was wrong.

In June, they got back to me. They asked me to send the screenshots and other details again, which I did. Then they told me that the man was being called to the police station on Saturday. In the meantime, my husband Mithun, through his friends, found out which college this guy attended. We even got the number of one of his friends. But that friend didn't give us the commenter's number. And somewhere in all this, the guy deleted his comment.

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Today, I got a call from the police station. I told them I wanted to press charges. Mithun, however, said that a warning would be enough. The guy even tried to pull a fast one with the police, claiming that he knew us. Seriously? Is this how you talk to people you know? Using such unparliamentary words is just not right. His excuse was that he posted it while he was drunk.

There are a few people in the UAE who also post harassing and bullying comments online. My next complaint will be with the UAE Cyber Cell. So, get ready to pay fines in Dirhams. People should be careful about what they comment. I've seen so many girls get very bad comments. They usually post reply videos. That's not the way to handle it. You must take legal action. Only then will these guys learn."

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