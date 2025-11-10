Chirag Paswan slams Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' allegations, accusing the Congress leader of trying to create 'anarchy' in the country to cover for his party's repeated electoral defeats and dangerously provoking the youth (Gen Z).

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "vote chori" allegations against the BJP and Election Commission, alleging that he is trying to create "an atmosphere of anarchy in the country" over "repeated electoral failures" of his party.

In an interview with ANI, Paswan said that Rahul Gandhi's allegations and his appeals to Gen Z have not resonated with people during the campaign for the Bihar assembly polls.

'Creating Anarchy Over Defeats'

"You are the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Where are you drawing (appeal to Gen Z) it from Nepal. "You are taking it from Nepal, right? You are trying to spread an atmosphere of anarchy in the country. For your defeat, you have fallen to the level of burning the country. I can understand Rahulji's desperation. Back-to-back, you are losing elections," Paswan said.

"I understand that it will be suffocating, it will bother you. You need some rhetoric to motivate your workers but it doesn't mean that you start provoking people in the country. You start pushing them towards the environment of anarchy. You are talking to Gen Z. This is an age group that requires the right guidelines and guidance. Tomorrow, if after listening to you, if some anti-social elements take to the streets, resort to violence, who will be responsible?" he asked.

Paswan Hits Back on Institutional Allegations

Paswan referred to "CBI being a caged parrot" remarks made by Supreme Court when Congess-led UPA was in power.

The LJP (RV) chief also hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations concerning the Special Electoral Revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar. "If you think SIR is wrong, then go to the Election Commission. If you think they are not listening, then go to the court. You will not go there. You have made a drama of it in the media every day. Every day you will come with a PPT, you have to give a presentation, body language, you will show it like this," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, during his press conference on November 5 in which he levied "vote theft" allegations against the Election Commission, had urged Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process.

On Remarks Against The Army

Chirag Paswan also condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks that "10% of the population have control over the Army". "Dividing the Army in terms of caste and religion is wrong. The person who is in the army is not looking at your caste or religion when he is serving on the borders. I reacted very strongly and I told him (Rahul Gandhi) that you break the morale of the army by saying such things," Paswan said.

Bihar will see the second phase of polling on Tuesday. (ANI)