'Unacceptable!': Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule slams Air India over flight delays, calls for accountability

Air India is under increasing scrutiny as prominent figures voice their frustrations over recurrent flight delays and service issues. The latest to express dissatisfaction is Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, who took to X to highlight the airline's persistent delays. She also questioned the disparity between the premium fares passengers pay and the subpar service they receive.

In her post, she stated, "Air India flights are endlessly delayed — this is unacceptable! We pay premium fares, yet flights are never on time. Professionals, children, and senior citizens — all affected by this constant mismanagement. Urging the Civil Aviation Minister to take action and hold Air India accountable."​

Her remarks come amid growing concerns about Air India’s punctuality, with several politicians and celebrities previously raising similar complaints about the airline’s operational inefficiencies.

Air India promptly responded to the MP's concerns, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the delays saying, "Dear Ma'am, we recognize that delays can be very frustrating. However, there are occasional operational issues outside of our control that can affect flight schedules. Your flight to Mumbai this evening was delayed by one hour due to such an issue. We appreciate your understanding."

This incident is not isolated. In recent months, several public figures have publicly criticized Air India's service. Notably, actress Tillotama Shome experienced an almost nine-hour delay on her flight to Heathrow. She expressed her frustration on social media, highlighting the lack of timely updates and accountability.

Similarly, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram criticized Air India over a Delhi-Chennai flight delay where passengers were forced to wait for 15 minutes on the aerobridge at the aircraft door after boarding. ​

In another instance, BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill labeled Air India as deserving an "Oscar for the worst airline," pointing out issues such as broken seats and poor staff behavior. ​

These repeated grievances have led to increased calls for the Civil Aviation Ministry to intervene and address the systemic issues plaguing the national carrier. Passengers, especially those paying premium fares, expect punctuality and reliable service. The consistent delays not only disrupt personal and professional commitments but also tarnish the airline's reputation on both domestic and international fronts.​

Air India has acknowledged these challenges and has assured passengers of ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. However, the recurrence of such incidents indicates a pressing need for comprehensive reforms within the airline's operational and customer service frameworks.​

As public dissatisfaction grows, stakeholders and industry experts emphasize the urgency for Air India to implement effective strategies to enhance punctuality and overall service quality, ensuring that passengers' trust and confidence are restored.​

