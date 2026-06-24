The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence will meet on Wednesday to be briefed by the Defence Ministry on the 'Role of Indian Army in ensuring defence of the Country'. The committee is chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence will hold a meeting on 'Role of Indian Army in ensuring defence of the Country' at 3:00 pm on Wednesday in the Parliament House Annexe (PHA) in New Delhi. The representatives of the Defence Ministry will present oral evidence on the subject 'Role of Indian Army in ensuring defence of the Country'. The Committee is chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh.

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Committee's Recent Reviews

Earlier in May, the Committee held a meeting on 'Consolidation of defence lands by Defence Estates Organisation and working of Cantonment Boards', and in April, the Committee reviewed the working of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in creating infrastructure in strategic locations and border areas.

Emphasis on Modern Warfare Preparedness

Earlier in March, the Committee, consisting of 21 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha, strongly emphasised the preparedness of the Army for modern warfare and recommended to the Defence Ministry to undertake all-out efforts in exploring new avenues in the field of kinetic, non-kinetic and hybrid capabilities for achieving the target to make India impenetrable during war-like situations in future.

In its report presented to Parliament, the panel said that preparedness in hybrid war, including kinetic and non-kinetic warfare, was the need of the hour for sustaining strongly in the present changing warfare system.

The report said that the Committee had been given to understand that in view of the technical advancement of fighter aircraft globally and to meet the present security scenario, technical upgradation of aircraft was required as a top priority for enhancement of its combat capability. The Committee recommended to the Ministry to chalk out a trajectory in this regard and step forward the planning process for the development and acquisition of Sixth-Generation (6G) Aircraft, which would eventually enhance India's air domain capabilities in today's highly air-centric modern warfare. (ANI)