The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will hold a series of meetings on June 16 and 17 to discuss 'Crime against Children.' The panel will hear views from the MHA, NCRB, and other stakeholder ministries on the subject.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will hold a series of meetings on June 16 and 17 to hear the views of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), concerned bodies and other stakeholder ministries on the subject of "Crime against Children," according to a notice issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

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Detailed Meeting Schedule

As per the notice dated June 9, the first meeting will be held on June 16 at 11:00 am with the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Parliament House Annexe (PHA), New Delhi. Later the same day, at 2:30 pm, the committee will hear the views of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

On June 17, the committee will meet representatives of the Ministry of Women and Child Development at 11:00 am at the Parliament House Annexe Extension. The final meeting in the series will be held on June 17 at 2:30 pm with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Committee Proceedings

The notice stated that a soft copy of the background note on the subject "Crime against Children," received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been forwarded to members through e-mail and the Members' Portal.

As per the notice, Members of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs have been requested to make it convenient to attend the meetings. (ANI)