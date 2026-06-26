The Haryana Government has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 20 Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers. The major administrative reshuffle aims to strengthen policing by assigning new responsibilities to DSPs and ACPs across districts.

The Haryana Government on Friday ordered the transfer and posting of 20 Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers with immediate effect as part of a major administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening policing across the state.

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According to an order issued by the Home Department, several Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) have been assigned new responsibilities in districts and specialised police units.

Key Transfers and Postings

Among the prominent transfers, Shakti Singh has been posted as DSP, Sirsa, while Kamaljeet Singh has been appointed DSP, Ambala Cantonment. Arvind Kamboj, who was serving as ACP (Crime), Panchkula, has been transferred as DSP, CID, Haryana. Vikash Kumar has been posted as DSP, 3rd Battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar, whereas Ravinder Singh has been appointed DSP, Special Task Force (STF), Haryana. Rajbir Singh has been posted as DSP, Telecommunication, Panchkula.

The order also appoints Satish Kumar as DSP, Radaur, while Sunil Kumar has been transferred as DSP, Panipat. Ashish Chaudhary will take charge as DSP, Police Training Centre (PTC), Sunaria. Among the officers promoted, Karambir Singh has been posted as DSP, 3rd Battalion, HAP, Hisar, while Jaspal Singh has been promoted and appointed as DSP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB). The government has also cancelled the earlier transfer order of Sanjeev Kumar issued on May 15, 2026, and retained him as DSP, Hisar.

Other key postings include Om Parkesh as DSP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jitender Kumar as DSP, Ambala Cantt, Jai Parkesh as DSP, 3rd India Reserve Battalion (IRB), Sunaria, Suresh Kumar and Raj Singh as DSPs in the 2nd IRB, Bhondsi, and Vikas Krishan as DSP, Police Training Centre, Sunaria.

The Home Department stated that the transfers and postings take effect immediately. The reshuffle is part of the state's ongoing efforts to improve police administration, operational efficiency and deployment of officers across key fields and specialised assignments. (ANI)