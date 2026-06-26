The Haryana Government has ordered a major reshuffle in its police administration, transferring and posting several senior IPS and HPS officers. Key appointments include new Director Generals for the State Enforcement Bureau, Prisons, and Police Academy.

The Haryana Government on Friday carried out a major reshuffle in the state's police administration by transferring and posting several senior Indian Police Service (IPS) and Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers with immediate effect. The Home Department issued the transfer orders as part of an administrative exercise aimed at strengthening law enforcement and improving operational efficiency across the state.

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Key Director General Appointments

Among the key appointments, Ajay Singhal (IPS, 1992 batch) has been posted as Director General of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau while continuing to hold the charge of Director, Vigilance and Security, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula. Alok Mittal (IPS, 1993 batch) has been appointed Director General of Prisons, Haryana, and will also serve as Resident Commissioner, Haryana. He has been relieved of the additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation. Dr. Chakkirala Sambasiva Rao (IPS, 1995 batch) has been promoted as Director General of the Haryana Police Academy and Director General of the Madhuban Police Complex.

Other Senior Officer Postings

The reshuffle also saw Vikas Arora being assigned the additional charge of ADGP, Telecommunication, while Charu Bali will head the Information Technology wing as ADGP and additionally oversee the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB). Rakesh Kumar Arya has been posted as ADGP, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), Highways and Traffic, whereas Maneesh Chaudhary has been appointed Inspector General of Police (Prisons).

At the field level, Ashok Kumar has been posted as IGP, Karnal Range. Naazneen Bhasin will serve as Commandant, Haryana Armed Police Battalion, Madhuban, while Surinder Pal Singh has been assigned as IGP, Crime Investigation Department (CID). Other notable changes include the postings of Rajinder Kumar Meena as SP, Law and Order, Police Headquarters, Surinder Singh Bhoria as SP, State Task Enforcement, Karnal, and Dr. Anshu Singla as SP, Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi, with additional charge of Commandant, 1st India Reserve Battalion.

The transfer order includes several other postings across the Crime Branch, Cyber Crime, Home Guards, Railway Police, Commando units, district police formations and police headquarters. The Home Department said the transfers take effect immediately and are intended to enhance administrative efficiency and strengthen policing across Haryana. (ANI)