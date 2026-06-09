A Parliamentary Committee will review the conduct of NEET exams. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured a transparent CBI probe into the paper leak and stated that PM Modi is personally overseeing the re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare will meet at 03:00 pm on Tuesday in Parliament House Annexe. In the meeting, the committee is scheduled to hear the views of the Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and the Secretary, Department of Higher Education (Ministry of Education), along with senior officers of the National Medical Commission and National Testing Agency on 'Conduct of NEET examinations under NMC Act, 2019'.

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The committee will discuss the detailed examination of the subject 'Organisational Structure, Mandate and Functional Proficiency of Regulatory Institutions pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Last week, a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) was held in the parliament premises.

Minister Assures Transparent CBI Probe, Flawless Re-test

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been entrusted with the inquiry to ensure a transparent process following the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The Union Minister reviewed preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination during a meeting with officials at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters ahead of the re-test.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Pradhan confirmed that the government has activated a high-level framework to ensure the entire process is conducted with absolute transparency.

He said, "The CBI is getting to the bottom of the paper leak case. I have full faith in the CBI to uncover the details of the irregularities that occurred. I have requested the CBI to take the strictest possible action against those found guilty and apprehended, and to ensure a speedy trial in a fast-track court."

The Education Minister emphasised that the central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the upcoming re-test is held with total integrity, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally overseeing the preparations.

"There have been various challenges in the past, and there are challenges this time as well. I will meet the Health Minister this evening. Chief Ministers of all states are extending their cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the conduct of this examination. Everyone should rest assured that any errors that occurred previously will not be repeated," he added.

This comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026, which has been rescheduled for June 21 following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country. (ANI)