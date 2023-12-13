Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans visitors pass

    The breach, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, prompted Speaker Om Birla to demand a comprehensive report detailing the breach and its lapses in security protocols.

    Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans visitors pass AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Amidst the security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 13), Speaker Om Birla has taken immediate action, implementing a ban on visitor passes and convening an all-party floor leaders meeting later in the day. The breach occurred during the afternoon's session when two individuals leaped from the visitor's gallery, triggering chaos as they dispersed gas within the House.

    The breach, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, prompted Speaker Om Birla to demand a comprehensive report detailing the breach and its lapses in security protocols.

    Parliament security breach: ‘Nobody can stop us from functioning,’ says Lok Sabha Speaker

    Authorities swiftly responded by denying entry to individuals holding valid visitor passes for the day. While no written directive has been issued yet, visitors were turned away from the reception area. Typically, visitor passes are granted for a two-hour window.

    Earlier in the day, the new Parliament building hosted tours for several MPs' wives, marking a stark contrast to the later turmoil.

    The gravity of the situation prompted the arrival of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Parliament to assess the scene. The chaos unfolded as one individual, adorned in a blue jacket, maneuvered through the House, climbing on tables and releasing yellow colour smoke, instigating fear among the MPs.

    Lok Sabha security breach: Outburst after allegations that BJP MP Pratap Simha issued visitor pass to intruder

    Security protocols were in place, with two officials stationed in all Lok Sabha galleries during proceedings. Delhi Police sources identified the culprits responsible for the breach as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, individuals whose actions caused a significant security scare within Lok Sabha's premises.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament security breach is inexcusable clueless about motives says intruder's father (WATCH) snt

    'Parliament security breach is inexcusable, clueless about motives...' says intruder's father (WATCH)

    Security breach at Lok Sabha, high alert at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi vkp

    Security breach at Lok Sabha, high alert at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi

    Vishnu Singh Deo takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM in presence of PM Modi Amit Shah gcw

    Vishnu Singh Deo takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM; PM Modi, Amit Shah present

    India slams OIC for seeking rollback of abrogation of Article 370, calls it 'ill-informed'

    India slams OIC for seeking rollback of abrogation of Article 370, calls it 'ill-informed'

    Parliament security breach nobody can stop us from functioning says Lok Sabha Speaker gcw

    Parliament security breach: ‘Nobody can stop us from functioning,’ says Lok Sabha Speaker

    Recent Stories

    Parliament security breach is inexcusable clueless about motives says intruder's father (WATCH) snt

    'Parliament security breach is inexcusable, clueless about motives...' says intruder's father (WATCH)

    7 steps on how to grow aloe vera at home rkn

    7 steps on how to grow aloe vera at home

    Football Happy Birthday Santi Cazorla: Top 10 quotes by the Spanish star osf

    Happy Birthday Santi Cazorla: Top 10 quotes by the Spanish star

    Halwa to Kheer-7 Indian sweet dishes to enjoy in winters RBA EAI

    Halwa to Kheer-7 Indian sweet dishes to enjoy in winters

    Security breach at Lok Sabha, high alert at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi vkp

    Security breach at Lok Sabha, high alert at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon