Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans visitors pass

The breach, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, prompted Speaker Om Birla to demand a comprehensive report detailing the breach and its lapses in security protocols.

Amidst the security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 13), Speaker Om Birla has taken immediate action, implementing a ban on visitor passes and convening an all-party floor leaders meeting later in the day. The breach occurred during the afternoon's session when two individuals leaped from the visitor's gallery, triggering chaos as they dispersed gas within the House.

The breach, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, prompted Speaker Om Birla to demand a comprehensive report detailing the breach and its lapses in security protocols.

Parliament security breach: ‘Nobody can stop us from functioning,’ says Lok Sabha Speaker

Authorities swiftly responded by denying entry to individuals holding valid visitor passes for the day. While no written directive has been issued yet, visitors were turned away from the reception area. Typically, visitor passes are granted for a two-hour window.

Earlier in the day, the new Parliament building hosted tours for several MPs' wives, marking a stark contrast to the later turmoil.

The gravity of the situation prompted the arrival of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Parliament to assess the scene. The chaos unfolded as one individual, adorned in a blue jacket, maneuvered through the House, climbing on tables and releasing yellow colour smoke, instigating fear among the MPs.

Lok Sabha security breach: Outburst after allegations that BJP MP Pratap Simha issued visitor pass to intruder

Security protocols were in place, with two officials stationed in all Lok Sabha galleries during proceedings. Delhi Police sources identified the culprits responsible for the breach as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, individuals whose actions caused a significant security scare within Lok Sabha's premises.