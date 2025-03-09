Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable

Read Full Article

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the cardiac Department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital early on Sunday morning, as per sources.

The 73-year-old was said to have experienced chest pain and uneasiness.

Sources said that the health of Vice President Dhankhar is stable now.

Further details are awaited.

