Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 73, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi’s cardiac department on Sunday morning after experiencing chest pain. Sources confirm his condition is stable, and he is under medical observation.
 

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 10:59 AM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the cardiac Department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital early on Sunday morning, as per sources. 

The 73-year-old was said to have experienced chest pain and uneasiness.

Sources said that the health of Vice President Dhankhar is stable now.

Further details are awaited.

Also read: Railway cop saves woman from falling under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station, WATCH viral video

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Railway cop saves woman from falling under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station, WATCH viral video ddr

Railway cop saves woman from falling under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station, WATCH viral video

Indore BSc student dies by suicide after jumping from college building; Police begin probe vkp

Indore BSc student dies by suicide after jumping from college building; Police begin probe

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: From fans to relatives, India performs havans, aartis, prayers and more (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: From fans to relatives, India performs havans, aartis, prayers and more (WATCH)

20-year-old man killed by his brother-in-law in Delhi, four nabbed dmn

20-year-old man killed by his brother-in-law in Delhi, four nabbed

Karnataka sizzles under scorching heat; IMD predicts relief with rain from March 1 vkp

Karnataka sizzles under scorching heat; IMD predicts relief with rain from March 1

Recent Stories

football Mohamed Salah: 4 records Liverpool star broke against Southampton snt

Mohamed Salah: 4 records Liverpool star broke against Southampton

Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details gcw

Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details

Sonakshi Sinha: A look at her box office hits and future films; Check NTI

Sonakshi Sinha: A look at her box office hits and future films; Check

Railway cop saves woman from falling under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station, WATCH viral video ddr

Railway cop saves woman from falling under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station, WATCH viral video

Man scales London's Big Ben with Palestinian flag, arrested after hours-long standoff dmn

Man scales London's Big Ben with Palestinian flag, arrested after hours-long standoff (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon
Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Video Icon
Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Video Icon
Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Video Icon