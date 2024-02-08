Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Budget Session: 'Its a little too late for Modi-Deve Gowda's love affair now,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

    Kharge's statements added an unexpected twist to the ongoing discussions in Parliament as the JD(S) and BJP are expected to announce a seat-sharing formula for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The JD(S) is expected to stake a claim for four to five seats in the Old Mysuru region.

    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (February 8) addressed the Parliament and said that former Prime Minister Deve Gowda expressed concerns about the lack of financial support for Kharge's party. According to Kharge, Deve Gowda allegedly told him, "You have nobody to support you financially; who will support my alliance?" Kharge then remarked, "It's a little too late for Modi and Deve Gowda's love affair now; the latter is 91," as he discussed Gowda's reported affiliation with the BJP.

    Kharge's statements added an unexpected twist to the ongoing discussions in Parliament as the JD(S) and BJP are expected to announce a seat-sharing formula for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The JD(S) is expected to stake a claim for four to five seats in the Old Mysuru region.

    'He came in a wheelchair': PM Modi praises Dr Manmohan Singh as he bids farewell to retiring MPs (WATCH)

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha during the farewell of retiring members. PM Modi praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's dedication, highlighting an instance when Singh, despite being in a wheelchair, actively participated in voting.

    The day's events also included a group photo session at 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for Rajya Sabha members. Additionally, a farewell function for retiring members will take place at 6:30 pm at the chairman's residence.

    Unchanged trajectory: RBI holds Repo Rate steady at 6.50% for sixth consecutive time

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
