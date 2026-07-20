TMC MP Sagarika Ghose slammed the Centre over repeated adjournments in Parliament, alleging opposition members were 'prisoners' as exit gates were locked. The Monsoon Session's first day was stormy with protests over the NEET-UG leak.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Central government over the frequent disruptions in Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session, claiming that the House is "being adjourned after every half hour" while alleging that opposition members were restricted from leaving the premises due to locked gates. Speaking to the media on the frequent disruptions in the House, the TMC leader expressed confusion over the government's strategy, pointing out that proceedings were being halted repeatedly while exit routes were being restricted. "...The House is being adjourned after every half an hour. They aren't letting us out. I was just told that the gates are locked, so we can't leave. Effectively, we are prisoners here. It is unclear what the government is trying to do," Ghose said. "They won't let us out, and they have even blocked CJP protesters from reaching here..." she added.

Stormy Start to Monsoon Session

The remarks came as the Monsoon Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessing repeated disruptions over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. Congress-led Opposition members demanded discussions on the two issues, leading to repeated sloganeering and adjournments. Both Houses were eventually adjourned for the day and will reconvene on Tuesday at 11 am. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to continue until August 13.

CJP Protests Over NEET Intensify

Meanwhile, protests over the alleged examination irregularities intensified in the national capital as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak. Delhi Police personnel were injured while dispersing protesters near Parliament Street. A Delhi Police Sub Inspector said, "We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters)."

Detention Claims and Denials

The party alleged that its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was detained by Delhi Police during the protest. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das claimed on X that police had "picked up" Dipke and accused security personnel of using force against peaceful protesters. Delhi Police dismissed claims by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, calling the allegations "entirely false" and stating that he was "available on stage."

Delhi Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters attempting to march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar. Security was heightened in the New Delhi district in view of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, with prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remaining in force. (ANI)