Papua New Guinea PM James Marape seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching feet upon latter's arrival

PM Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea on the second leg of his three-nation tour is the first ever by any Indian prime minister. He arrived here from Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 21) arrived in Papua New Guinea where he is all set to host the third summit of the Forum for IndiaPacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with his counterpart James Marape.

PM Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea on the second leg of his three-nation tour is the first ever by any Indian prime minister. He arrived here from Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes: SBI

PM Modi was greeted by Marape. Papua New Guinea PM sought PM Modi's bleesings by touching his feet as he arrived. The Indian Prime Minister will host the third summit of the Forum for IndiaPacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday.

"I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this important summit (FIPIC)," PM Modi had said earlier.

FIPIC was launched during his visit to Fiji in 2014. The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues.

In a first, Madhya Pradesh govt provides free air travel to senior citizens pilgrimage tour; check details

PIC includes Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Marape and meet Bob Dadae, the Governor General of Papua New Guinea.