Purnea MP Pappu Yadav rejected Bihar exit poll predictions favouring the NDA, claiming people voted for the Mahagathbandhan. He questioned the polls' accuracy, predicting either a hung assembly or an Opposition alliance victory.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday dismissed exit poll predictions favouring the NDA, saying that the people of Bihar have voted for the Mahagathbandhan. Speaking to ANI, Yadav questioned the reliability of exit polls, saying, "When was the exit poll correct? You are talking about the exit poll; I'm talking about the exact poll. You are saying that the vote has increased, but where has it increased? I believe that the people of Bihar have cast their votes for Mahagathbandhan."

Furthermore, Purnea MP expressed confidence in the Opposition alliance's performance, saying, "From my experience in Bihar, I feel that either there will be a hung, or the Mahagathbandhan will form the government."

Exit Polls Predict NDA Victory

Earlier today, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar, exit poll results showed on Tuesday, predicting that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly. The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats. The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

Agency-Wise Projections

Peoples Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.