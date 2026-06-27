SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP over recurring paper leaks, claiming they will persist under their rule. He also criticized the UP government over the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, questioning the SIT probe and Ayodhya's development.

Akhilesh Yadav on Paper Leaks and 'Viksit Bharat'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that examination paper leaks would continue as long as the party remained in power, and accused the government of repeatedly failing to address the issue. Speaking to ANI, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the government had failed to learn from past incidents, resulting in recurring examination scams that, according to him, were jeopardising the future of students and job aspirants. "This is nothing new under this government. Issues regarding education, examinations, and paper leaks are recurring events; the government fails to learn from its mistakes, and the consequence is that our students and those preparing for exams are the ones who suffer," Yadav said.

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Taking a swipe at the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) vision, the SP chief questioned the government's ability to generate employment while examination irregularities continued. "The government speaks of building a 'Viksit Bharat' but if paper leaks continue in this developed India, who will provide employment? This is a major question... as long as the BJP government remains in power, paper leaks will persist. There is only one party in the country creating this crisis: the BJP. The crisis will only be resolved when the BJP is removed from power," he asserted.

Criticism Over Ram Mandir Embezzlement, Ayodhya Development

Yadav also targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged embezzlement case of donations at the Ram Mandir, raising questions over the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the role of the state administration. "The SIT report itself indicates that CCTV footage was tampered with. Was the Chief Minister setting a record for the number of visits to Ayodhya just to oversee ongoing theft? Why is it that, despite making so many visits, he remained unaware of the activities taking place within the temple complex?" Yadav asked.

He further criticised the infrastructure development in Ayodhya, stating that it does not match global standards. "The development and work carried out in Ayodhya fell short of expectations; a place visited by people from across the globe should feature world-class infrastructure, and the devotees arriving with faith deserve international-standard amenities," he remarked.

Trustees Resign, Arrests Made in Embezzlement Case

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have resigned, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

Earlier, on Friday, a court in Ayodhya remanded eight accused to judicial custody till June 29 in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The accused were produced before the local court after being arrested.

KC Verma, Prosecution Officer at the Ayodhya Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, told reporters that all eight accused had been remanded to judicial custody till Monday and would be produced before the court again on June 29. "In total, Rs 79,85,493 was recovered from them, except for one accused, Subhash. Nothing was recovered from him, though he was involved in the conspiracy. Different amounts were recovered from the others," he said.

Verma said the eight arrested accused are Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Rama Shankar alias Tinnu. (ANI)