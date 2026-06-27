DRI officials foiled two attempts to smuggle Chinese fireworks into India via Chennai Port, seizing 46,000 pieces concealed in containers. Another syndicate was busted involving CFS staff, with a total of 12 arrests made in recent operations.

DRI Busts Chinese Firecracker Smuggling Rackets in Chennai

In a continued crackdown against the illicit import of hazardous contraband, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully foiled two attempts to smuggle Chinese-origin fireworks and firecrackers into India through Chennai Port, the Ministry of Finance said in an official statement. In this operation, DRI officers intercepted two 40-foot containers originating from China, which were mis-declared as carrying "Trolley Bags" and "Sprayers". Upon detailed examination, the containers were found to be concealing around 46,000 pieces of firecrackers and fireworks, ingeniously hidden behind cover cargo.

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In another case, booked on the basis of intelligence developed by DRI, Chennai Customs unearthed a smuggling syndicate involving the clandestine removal of 18.7 MT of Chinese-origin firecrackers. Investigation revealed that the container carrying the contraband was illicitly taken out of the Container Freight Station (CFS) without Customs authorisation, the firecrackers were offloaded, and the container was subsequently brought back after being substituted with other cargo. The clandestine operation was facilitated through the active connivance of a CFS staff member. Two persons, including the involved CFS staff involved, have been arrested in the case, it added.

Legal Restrictions and Associated Risks

The import of firecrackers is 'Restricted' under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid licences from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008. The illegal import of such hazardous goods poses serious risks to public safety, national security, port infrastructure, and the shipping and logistics ecosystem, as per the ministry.

Nationwide Operations and Overall Seizures

Since May 2026, DRI has conducted a series of operations at Mumbai leading to the cumulative seizure of more than 100 MTs of Chinese firecrackers. In a case booked by DRI at Mumbai, active involvement of employees of CFS in facilitating the smuggling and attempt to substitute the cargo was also noticed. Ten persons, including four employees of the CFS, one of whom was the Exports Manager, have been arrested in the case.

Overall, with the latest seizure, these operations resulted in big seizures of Chinese firecrackers valued at around Rs 35 crore, and arrest of 12 persons. (ANI)