A fire broke out at a mattress and quilt shop in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Saturday evening. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no casualties have been reported so far.

A fire broke out at a mattress and quilt shop in the Johiyapur area in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Saturday evening. The incident took place within the Kotwali police station limits. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and went about dousing the flames.

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Investigation underway, no casualties reported

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. More details are awaited (ANI)