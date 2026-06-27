Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has given coaching institutes a one-month deadline to comply with fire safety norms, warning of sealing. The move, focusing on student safety, comes after recent fire incidents in other cities prompted similar crackdowns.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that coaching institutes in the national capital must comply with fire safety norms within one month, warning strict action, including sealing, against violators. In a post shared on X, Gupta said the focus is on student safety and not the number of coaching centres operating in the city.

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"One month. That is the deadline. The number of coaching institutes in Delhi is not the issue. The safety and security of our children is. Any coaching institute without a fire audit, mandatory safety equipment or prescribed safety measures will face strict action, including sealing, if it fails to comply within one month," Gupta wrote.

The Chief Minister also urged students to report unsafe institutions, assuring prompt action on complaints. "Students are urged to report any unsafe coaching institute by message, email or phone. Every complaint will be acted upon. No compromise with the safety of our children," she added.

One month. That is the deadline. The number of coaching institutes in Delhi is not the issue. The safety and security of our children is. Any coaching institute without a fire audit, mandatory safety equipment or prescribed safety measures will face strict action, including… pic.twitter.com/JZKnvJKaQc — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) June 27, 2026

Crackdown After Deadly Lucknow Fire

The decision comes amid heightened scrutiny of safety standards in coaching institutes following recent fire incidents. In Lucknow's Aliganj area, a fire broke out on June 22 in a three-storey building housing a gaming and animation studio, killing 15 people, including students, trainees and staff members.

Following the incident, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) launched a large-scale inspection drive across coaching centres. During inspections in Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, several safety lapses were found at an ALLEN coaching centre, after which students were evacuated, and the premises were sealed due to inadequate fire safety arrangements.

Officials also flagged a lack of trained fire response personnel and poor emergency preparedness at the institute.

In another inspection, Education Department officials reviewed safety compliance at coaching centres such as Aakash Institute in Gomti Nagar, examining documents, permits and emergency readiness. Authorities have stated that strict action will continue against institutions violating norms.

Calls For Action Across States

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to the Rajasthan government seeking immediate fire safety and structural audits of coaching institutes, warning of a possible repeat of such tragedies if corrective steps are not taken.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also directed a statewide fire safety audit of hospitals, coaching centres, malls, hotels and other public buildings, stressing zero tolerance for negligence and coordinated action by concerned departments.