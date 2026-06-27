Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a DISHA committee meeting in Gandhinagar, reviewing central government schemes and development works. He issued directives on farmer welfare, education, and providing basic amenities to all villages in the district.

A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) was held Saturday in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Gandhinagar MP and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, a release said. The meeting reviewed the progress of key Government of India schemes and various development works in the district. Members of Parliament, MLAs, the District Collector, the District Development Officer, Presidents of the District and Taluka Panchayats and Municipalities, and officials from various departments attended the meeting.

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Role of DISHA Committees

Notably, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has constituted DISHA Committees to monitor the implementation of various Central Government schemes and programmes at the district level. These committees play a key role in reviewing the progress of development programmes and ensuring their effective implementation.

Key Directives by Amit Shah

Farmer Welfare and Monsoon Preparedness

After reviewing the performance of all departments, Amit Shah said that an immediate survey should be conducted to identify eligible landholding farmers and ensure that every such farmer is provided with at least two livestock animals. He said this would help strengthen the economic condition of farmers and ensure that no landholding farmer remains without livestock. Amit Shah also directed officials to prepare an immediate contingency plan in view of the delayed rainfall and undertake a survey of non-irrigated areas to compile detailed information.

Education and Literacy Initiatives

The Union Home Minister directed officials to establish cluster schools by grouping three to four villages to help reduce the dropout rate among girls at the secondary level. He also instructed them to create greater awareness about newly established libraries, promote reading habits among students, and link these libraries with the district's central library.

Rural Infrastructure and Amenities

Additionally, Union Home and Cooperation Minister also directed officials to immediately survey and identify villages in Gandhinagar district that still lack household gas connections, toilets, drinking water, irrigation facilities, or electricity, and to submit a detailed report. Referring to Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Amit Shah called for a clearer definition of the term "village" and suggested that habitations with at least 35 households having electricity connections be included under the scheme's eligibility criteria.

Healthcare for Senior Citizens

Amit Shah also directed officials to ensure that all senior citizens above 70 years of age in the district receive their Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY) cards without delay by carrying out the enrolment drive in mission mode.

High-Level Attendance and Proceedings

At the beginning of the meeting, District Collector Ravindra Khatale welcomed Amit Shah and the other dignitaries. The district administration also made a detailed presentation on the development initiatives undertaken in the Gandhinagar Parliamentary Constituency and its future development plans.

The high-level DISHA meeting was attended by MP's Hasmukh Patel and Hari Patel, MLAs Rita Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Balrajsinh Chauhan, and Jayanti Patel; Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, District Panchayat President Rajesh Patel, Presidents of the Taluka Panchayats and Municipalities, Municipal Commissioner, District Development Officer Hasrat Jasmine, and other senior public representatives and government officials. (ANI)