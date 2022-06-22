Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pandharpur wari procession reaches Pune; PMC sets up free medical camps

    During the procession's two-day stop in the city, the PMC will offer free medical examinations, medications, and other health services to women pilgrims, including free sanitary products.
     

    Pune, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up medical distribution stations in 21 sites to help the pilgrims from Pandharpur who arrived in the city on Wednesday. During the procession's two-day stop in the city, the PMC will offer free medical examinations, medications, and other health services to women pilgrims, including free sanitary products.

    The PMC will also offer free Covid vaccines to qualified individuals at Mamasaheb Badade Hospital and Rafi Mohammad Kidwai School, according to Ravindra Binawade, the additional municipal commissioner. 

    The medical camps will be at 21 centres which are Bopodi hospital, the Post office on the Pune-Mumbai highway, Bhagwan Shankar Mandir at Wakdewadi, Property Tax office in Kalas, Vishrantwadi Chowk, Datta Mandir at Vishrantwadi, Bombat Sapper's chowk, Kendriya Vidyalaya BRT station, Sangamwadi BRT station, Palkhi Vithoba Chowk in Bhavani Peth, Triluck hotel in Bhavani Peth, Big Bazaar Chowk in Fatimanagar, Ramtekdi Bus stop, Magarpatta hospital, Gadital Bus Stop, Shivajinagar Chowk, Deendayal hospital on FC Road, Alka Chowk, Samadhan Chowk on Laxmi Road, Dulya Maruti Chowk in Ganesh Peth, Akashwani on Pune-Solapur Road, and Juna Jakat Naka Pune Saswad road.

    All civic schools in the city where the women pilgrims are scheduled to stay for two days will have vending machines for free sanitary pads.

    On June 20, the annual pilgrimage from Alandi and Dehu in the Pune district began. The administration anticipates a large turnout of devotees for this year's annual Wari procession to Pandharpur, which will take place after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

