Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life

    IndiGo also assisted in the transport of a set of lungs from Pune to Hyderabad last month.

    IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    IndiGo successfully transported a live organ, a donated heart, a week from Vadodara to Mumbai in less than 2.5 hours last week.

    The live heart was safely transferred by the IndiGo team from the operation theatre in Vadodara to the Global Hospital in Mumbai in two hours and twenty-two minutes, well within the three-hour time limit for the live organ transfer.

    The Global Hospitals, Parel team, performed an operation in a hospital in Vadodara to harvest the heart, which was then transferred to a hospital in Mumbai for a successful transplant, saving a life.

    IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta congratulated his team on their efforts and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to help save a life.

    IndiGo's CEO stated, "We are honoured to assist the Global Hospitals team in transferring the live organ (heart) to the recipient on time using safe and efficient logistics. Every life is valuable, and IndiGo is grateful for the opportunity to have helped save one. I'd also like to thank our airport staff in Vadodara and Mumbai and the crew members who contributed to this effort."

    In a statement, Global Hospitals expressed gratitude to Team IndiGo for successfully completing the critical transport.

    "We'd like to express our gratitude to Manoj Dalvi, IndiGo's Mumbai Airport Security Manager, and Ramchandra Dwivedi, IndiGo's Ahmedabad Airport Security Manager, for their support in coordinating and assisting the Transplant team with all feasible interstate transfers."

    Global Hospitals, Senior GM Operations, Anoop Lawrence, stated, "We are extremely proud to work with IndiGo to transport organs to Mumbai safely, timely, and efficiently. The IndiGo staff never ceases to amaze us with their always-ready attitude and willingness to assist us at any time of day and on such short notice. Once again, we express our gratitude to the team and look forward to their unwavering support in the future."

    IndiGo also assisted in the transport of a set of lungs from Pune to Hyderabad last month.

    Also Read: Pooja Hegde upset with IndiGo staff; actress BLASTS airline on Twitter

    Also Read: DGCA fines IndoGo Rs 5 lakh for not boarding specially-abled child
     

    Also Read: Who is Pieter Elbers, the next CEO of IndiGo airlines?
     

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do not advertise online betting platforms: I&B ministry tells media

    Don't advertise online betting platforms: I&B ministry tells media

    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15 - adt

    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15

    National Herald case Inside details of Rahul Gandhi questioning by ED

    ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi: 8 questions that agency may ask Congress leader

    Power outage in portions of Chennai on June 13; Know the impacted areas - adt

    Power outage in portions of Chennai on June 13; Know impacted areas

    National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

    National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

    Recent Stories

    Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels RBA

    Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels

    OPPO K10 5G Power packed 5G smartphone in affordable price range gcw

    OPPO K10 5G: Power-packed 5G smartphone in affordable price range

    Jharkhand woman sing's Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen; video goes viral - gps

    Jharkhand woman sing’s Ali Sethi’s 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen; video goes viral

    NEET-PG 2022 Counselling Schedule likely to release soon; Know number of seats, other details - adt

    NEET-PG 2022 Counselling Schedule likely to release soon; Know number of seats, other details

    Video Why was Urvashi Rautela greeted with Rishabh Pant chants? What is the mystery? RBA

    Video: Why was Urvashi Rautela greeted with Rishabh Pant chants? What is the mystery?

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon