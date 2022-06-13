IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life

IndiGo also assisted in the transport of a set of lungs from Pune to Hyderabad last month.

IndiGo successfully transported a live organ, a donated heart, a week from Vadodara to Mumbai in less than 2.5 hours last week.

The live heart was safely transferred by the IndiGo team from the operation theatre in Vadodara to the Global Hospital in Mumbai in two hours and twenty-two minutes, well within the three-hour time limit for the live organ transfer.

The Global Hospitals, Parel team, performed an operation in a hospital in Vadodara to harvest the heart, which was then transferred to a hospital in Mumbai for a successful transplant, saving a life.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta congratulated his team on their efforts and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to help save a life.

IndiGo's CEO stated, "We are honoured to assist the Global Hospitals team in transferring the live organ (heart) to the recipient on time using safe and efficient logistics. Every life is valuable, and IndiGo is grateful for the opportunity to have helped save one. I'd also like to thank our airport staff in Vadodara and Mumbai and the crew members who contributed to this effort."

In a statement, Global Hospitals expressed gratitude to Team IndiGo for successfully completing the critical transport.

"We'd like to express our gratitude to Manoj Dalvi, IndiGo's Mumbai Airport Security Manager, and Ramchandra Dwivedi, IndiGo's Ahmedabad Airport Security Manager, for their support in coordinating and assisting the Transplant team with all feasible interstate transfers."

Global Hospitals, Senior GM Operations, Anoop Lawrence, stated, "We are extremely proud to work with IndiGo to transport organs to Mumbai safely, timely, and efficiently. The IndiGo staff never ceases to amaze us with their always-ready attitude and willingness to assist us at any time of day and on such short notice. Once again, we express our gratitude to the team and look forward to their unwavering support in the future."

