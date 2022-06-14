Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Tukaram Pagdi' for PM Modi: What you must know about it

    Murudkar Zendewale, a renowned turban-maker from Pune, has designed a special 'Tukaram Pagdi' to be presented to Modi during the temple's inauguration.
     

    Tukaram Pagdi for PM Modi: What you must know about it - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Girish Murudkar and his team began preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune on June 14 sooner as they learned about it. The Prime Minister will be in the city to dedicate Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj's idol at the Shila Mandir on Dehu Road. The artisans will present him with a designer pagdi inspired by Sant Tukaram at the request of temple officials.

    During PM's visit, he will inaugurate a temple dedicated to Sant Tukaram Maharaj in Dehu, near Pune.

    "This is the toughest one (pagadi) we've ever made," says Murudkar, who has designed headgears for celebrities including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bal Thackeray, Prince Charles, and others. Murudkar Zendewale and Fetewale is an iconic Pune store producing traditional turbans and flags for three decades.

    The simplicity of Sant Tukaram makes this one difficult. "He did not believe in the materialistic world." When making a turban for the Prime Minister, we must be authentic [to Tukaram] while remaining rich and classy. We couldn't use diamonds or stones because it would ruin the authenticity. "It was difficult to maintain the balance," Murudkar added.

    The turban was designed with the Warkari heritage in mind. The Warkaris are a Maharashtra religious movement that worships Vithoba. The pagdi was made by the 43-year-old out of 10m silk cloth and Tulsi beads. When worn, the beads are arranged in such a way that they resemble Chandan and a tilak on the forehead. Tukaram's Marathi and Hindi abhangs (poems) have been included.

    While Murudkar will not be personally presenting the pagdi to the PM, he has paid close attention to every detail of the gift. "We used a transparent case in conjunction with Chipalya because we couldn't use a glass box for security reasons" (a traditional musical instrument played by the Warkaris). "A shawl, idols of saints Tukaram and Gyaneshwar, and a picture of Lord Vithoba will be added," Murudkar says. When asked if he is disappointed that he will not be able to meet the Prime Minister, he responds, "I have met him in his previous visits."

    According to the artist, who has worked on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, the gift costs nearly Rs 10,000 (2015).

    Also Read: PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, leaders pay last respects to ‘Melody Queen’ Lata Mangeshkar

    Also Read: Saira Banu thanked PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for state honours to her late husband Dilip Kumar

    Also Read: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis: Apprised PM Modi of COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video - gps

    Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video

    Rahul Gandhi ED interrogation details emerge evasive on questions sources

    Rahul Gandhi was tutored; evasive on some questions: Sources

    PM Modi to ministries: Recruit 10 lakh people on mission mode in next 1.5 years

    PM to ministries: Recruit 10 lakh people on mission mode in next 1.5 years

    Round 2 of Rahul Gandhi's interrogation: Key developments

    Round 2 of Rahul Gandhi's interrogation: Key developments

    Congress claims police brutality; Chidambaram has 'hairline fracture'

    Congress claims police brutality; Chidambaram has 'hairline fracture'

    Recent Stories

    Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video - gps

    Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video

    Nothing phone 1 to be manufactured in India know all other details gcw

    Nothing phone (1) to be manufactured in India, know all other details

    Rahul Gandhi ED interrogation details emerge evasive on questions sources

    Rahul Gandhi was tutored; evasive on some questions: Sources

    football Ronaldo tribute to 'brother' Marcelo leaves Real Madrid fans emotional snt

    Ronaldo's tribute to 'brother' Marcelo leaves Real Madrid fans emotional

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Golden State Warriors a win away from Championship after Game 5 win vs Boiston Celtics-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Golden State Warriors a win away from Championship after Game 5 win

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon