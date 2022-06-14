No discrimination in welfare schemes, says PM Modi as he follows saint Tukaram's teaching

PM Modi is in Maharashtra ahead of the annual 'wari' tradition, which begins on June 20 from Dehu, Pune. He will also travel to Mumbai to inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Shila,' or rock temple, at the existing Saint Tukaram Maharaj temple in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday. Dressed in Warkari attire, the prime minister was presented with a Tukaram turban by Girish Murudkar, who designed it.

PM Modi spoke with 'warkaris' during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual 'wari' tradition, which begins on June 20 from Dehu. Tukaram was a leader in the Bhakti movement.

"The shila temple in Dehu is not only a place of worship, but it also represents the country's cultural future. I express my gratitude to the temple trust and devotees for renovating this holy place," the prime minister said during his speech to a 50,000-strong crowd in Dehu, the birthplace of 17th-century saint Saint Tukaram.

"Today, the nation observes Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. We are proud to be one of the oldest living civilisations. The 'Saint parampara' of India, and the saints and sages of India, deserve credit. "India is eternal because it is a land of saints," Modi explained.

"According to Saint Tukaram, caste discrimination is a sin. His teachings are essential not only for devotion but also for patriotism and the welfare of society," he said.

"A few months ago, I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone at Palkhi Marg for the conversion of two national highways to four lanes." "The Shri Saint Gyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be built in five phases, and the Saint Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be built in three," the prime minister said.

PM Modi reiterated his government's welfare schemes, saying the country is on the path of development based on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.' "There is no discrimination in the welfare schemes," he said.

Following his visit to Pune, PM Modi will travel to Mumbai to inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan. Since 1885, the Jal Bhushan has served as the official residence of the Maharashtra governor. It was demolished after serving its purpose, and a new structure was built in its place.

President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone for the new building in 2019. The prime minister will attend the Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai at around 6 pm.

