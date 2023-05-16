Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan's proxies to raise Kerala Story, Atiq killing to fearmonger at Kashmir G20 meet: sources

    Ever since India announced to hold a meeting of G20 countries in Kashmir valley, Pakistan has been criticizing and also called it an “irresponsible move”. The Narendra Modi government has announced Srinagar as the site for the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled to happen after a week's time.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 16, 2023, 7:44 PM IST

    After failing to get support from the international community against India holding a G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir from May 22-24, Pakistan, through its proxies in the Kashmir valley, will try to tarnish the Narendra Modi government's image by raking the issues of The Kerala Story, Ghar Wapsi, Love Jihad, CAA-NRC and anti-religious conversion laws in an effort to show the world leaders that minorities are not safe in India.

    Sources in the intelligence also said that they would also sensationalise the killing of a gangster from Uttar Pradesh, Atiq Ahmad.

    The Narendra Modi government has announced Srinagar as the site for the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled to happen after a week's time.

    G20 is an economic bloc cooperation of 19 countries and the European Union and New Delhi took over its chairship, in December.

    According to the sources, among the other issues that they would rake ahead of the meeting include Khalistan issue, insurgencies in northeast, farmers' protest in order to paint India as an oppression of Sikhs and people of the northeast.

    Besides, the recent comment made by the former Jammu & Kashmir governor, Satyapal Malik on Pulwama attack could also be used to propagate that it was India’s ploy to malign Pakistan.

    It is pertinent to mention here that days ago terrorists across the line of control had tried to infiltrate in Uri sector in Jammu & Kashmir but the Indian security forces foiled it.

    The Pakistani Army also deployed quadcopters to aid the terrorists, who were gunned down by the Indian Army.

    With just a few days left for the much-anticipated G20 meeting, the security apparatus has been beefed up, aimed at preventing any potential terrorist attacks.

    As per the reports, Pakistan had lobbied its G-20 allies, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and China to stop the meeting in the Kashmir valley.

    Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, it is the first time that a major global event is being held in Srinagar. Since 1947, Kashmir has been a point of contention between the two countries.

    The meeting in Srinagar assumes significance as it will serve as an opportunity to showcase the reality to the international community that there is normalcy in the union territory.

    The G20 Leaders’ Summit is set to take place in September in Delhi.

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 7:45 PM IST
