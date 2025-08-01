India has reaffirmed that all of Jammu & Kashmir, including PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, is part of India, citing the 1994 resolution. The government also said it won’t tolerate blackmail amid ongoing Operation Sindoor to protect citizens.

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has stated that the official Indian maps show all of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas occupied by Pakistan, as part of India. In a written reply to a question, Kirti Vardhan Singh also highlighted the 1994 resolution reaffirming that all of Jammu & Kashmir, including PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, was an integral part of India. He said Pakistan continues to illegally occupy parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and that the Indian government has consistently urged it to vacate these areas. The Minister said India has strongly protested Pakistan's actions and firmly rejects any attempts to alter the status of the occupied territories.

“It has been India's consistent and principled position that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral parts of India. This was enunciated in the unanimously adopted 1994 Resolution of the Indian Parliament. The official maps published by the Government of India unambiguously represent entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir,” the written answer read.

On Operation Sindoor, the minister said India has made it clear that it won't tolerate any form of blackmail and that it will take decisive steps to protect the citizens. “India's stand on the incompatibility of terror with any form of diplomatic interaction has also been communicated at the highest level. Operation Sindoor continues,” it added.

'Efforts to Reclaim PoK Underway'

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated in the Parliament that the Central government was taking efforts to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and accused Congress of giving it away. “Under the opposition's rule, the army did not had even salt, matches and clothes to wear in the winter, forget about guns and cartridges. Today, under the Modi government, our army is equipped with modern weapons which can reduce Pakistan's entire air defense system into rubble in half an hour. Pakistan and terrorists want to send a message that Kashmir will not be free from terrorism but, Jammu and Kashmir will be freed from terrorism, this is Modi ji's resolve,” he said.

Amit Shah also alleged that Congress would have given a clean chit to the perpetrators if the Pahalgam attack happened during their tenure. “The only reason why terrorism flourished and spread in India is the opposition's policy of appeasement. Today's India sends missiles after terrorist attacks, not dossiers. Through Operation Sindoor, for the first time we attacked at the core of terrorism,” he added.