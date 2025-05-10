Islamabad: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that while the possibility of using nuclear weapons against India exists, it is a very remote possibility. He made this statement in response to a question about the potential use of nuclear weapons. "This thing you talked about (nuclear weapons) exists. But let's not talk about it. We should consider it a very remote possibility, and in the current situation, we shouldn't even discuss it," Asif said. "I think everything will be resolved before it reaches that serious a situation. There hasn't been a meeting of the National Command Authority, and no such meeting has been scheduled," he added.

It is noteworthy that the Defence Minister's statement comes after the Pakistan Army reportedly said that Shehbaz Sharif would convene a meeting of the National Command Authority after India allegedly targeted at least four Pakistani airbases. This nuclear threat follows days of alleged Pakistani attacks on Kashmir and border states. Pakistan has been attacking the border for the past three days.

Meanwhile, US State Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with the Pakistan Army Chief soon after reports of the meeting emerged. Reports indicated that the meeting of the committee to decide on nuclear weapons would be held today under the chairmanship of the Pak Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the G7 countries have called on both countries to back down from the conflict.