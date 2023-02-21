Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paid users, including workers, inadvertently edited articles about Adani: Wikipedia

    Adani's net worth has shrunk to about USD 49 billion from close to USD 120 billion before January 24, and the publicly traded companies he controls have lost over USD 125 billion in market value. He was ranked as the third richest person in the world and is now only ranked as 25th.

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    Wikipedia, the free internet-based encyclopedia has alleged that for more than a decade, sockpuppets - some of them being company employees - created 'puffery' around tycoon Gautam Adani, his family and the apples-to-airport group he helmed by adding non-neutral material and removing warnings from information on Wikipedia.

    In less than a month, Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur, has lost over USD 70 billion in net worth and slipped to 25th rank on the world billionaire index from being Asia's richest and the world's third most wealthy businessman.

    Also read: Turkey earthquake: NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood, thank you note in Hindi & more

    This comes after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of accounting fraud, stock price manipulation and money laundering allegations that the conglomerate has repeatedly denied, and threatened legal action.

    Wikipedia in a February 20 'Disinformation Report' referred to the "con" alleged by Hindenburg, to ask "Did he (Adani) and his employees also try to "con" Wikipedia readers with non-neutral PR versions of related Wikipedia articles?" It went on to answer the question, "Almost certainly they did."

    "Over 40 later banned or blocked sockpuppets or undeclared paid editors created or revised nine related articles on the Adani family and family businesses. Many of them edited several of the articles and added non-neutral material or puffery," it said.

    Also read: Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Revisiting India's efforts to aid nations rocked by natural disasters in past decade

    Wikipedia is a wiki, meaning anyone can edit nearly any page and improve articles immediately. But the principle it operates on is neutrality. A sockpuppet is a phony name or identity created by an online user to argue, bully or review products as another person.

    Some of edits on Adani were by company employees, Wikipedia alleged listing IP addresses that edited information on Adani, his wife Priti, son Karan, nephew Pranav and the group companies. Adani Group spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comments.

    Wikipedia said the article or a write-up on Adani was started in 2007 in "a straightforward style" but by 2012 three editors, who were later blocked or banned as sockpuppets or undeclared paid editors, had edited the information on "the philanthropy section, made a few reverts, and removed a warning tax".

    Also read: Earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria likely to see spread of infectious diseases in next few weeks: Experts

    "A declared paid editor, using a company IP address, completely rewrote the Adani Group article. Others removed warnings about conflict-of-interest editing. Some created articles by unusual methods that avoided Wikipedia's quality control systems," it said.

    Adani's net worth has shrunk to about USD 49 billion from close to USD 120 billion before January 24, and the publicly traded companies he controls have lost over USD 125 billion in market value. He was ranked as the third richest person in the world and is now only ranked as 25th.

    A report from the Hindenburg was released on January 24 titled 'Adani Group: How the World's 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling the Largest Con In Corporate History'. It accused Adani's companies of "brazen accounting fraud, stock manipulation and money laundering ... taking place over the course of decades."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
