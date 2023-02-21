Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria likely to see spread of infectious diseases in next few weeks: Experts

    The ECDC said that "the damaged utility infrastructure, including water and electricity, causing limited access to clean water, inadequate sanitation and hygiene facilities, improper refrigeration and cooking systems may increase the occurrence and transmission of food-and waterborne illnesses".

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    The Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said that the next two to four weeks may see the emergence and spread of infectious diseases in the quake-hit areas of Turkey and Syria.

    In a statement, the health body said, "Food and water-borne diseases, respiratory infections and vaccine-preventable infections are a risk in the upcoming period, with the potential to cause outbreaks, particularly as survivors are moving to temporary shelters."

    Also read: 'Miracle baby' found in quake rubble gets adopted, named 'Afraa'; Know why they chose this name?

    The ECDC said that "the damaged utility infrastructure, including water and electricity, causing limited access to clean water, inadequate sanitation and hygiene facilities, improper refrigeration and cooking systems may increase the occurrence and transmission of food-and waterborne illnesses".

    It also predicted that a surge of cholera cases in the affected areas is a significant possibility in the coming weeks. Other food and/or waterborne diseases, such as hepatitis A, norovirus and rotavirus, can also cause outbreaks in camps.

    Also Read | Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes: Here are ways to stay safe during tremors

    The agency said respiratory infections, such as Covid-19, seasonal influenza and other respiratory viruses are "a particular concern" to the very young and the elderly, who are more vulnerable to complications.

    "Crowding conditions in temporary settlements can increase the risk of transmission of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, varicella, meningitis or poliomyelitis," it said. "Rescuers are at increased risk of tetanus from injuries and open wounds caused by contact with debris," it added.

    Also Read | PM Modi lauds relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye; says Operation Dost boosted identity as selfless nation

    According to the ECDC, "access to clean water and proper food handling are among the most effective steps to prevent the spread of these diseases."

    It is also important to maintain previous vaccination gaps as well as to ensure continuity of routine vaccinations. Tens of thousands more were left destitute after the devastating earthquakes on February 6, which left 44,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
