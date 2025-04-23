synopsis

Following a terrorist attack in Kashmir, Karnataka's Labor Minister Santosh Lad traveled to the region. He has been tasked with ensuring the safety and security of individuals from Karnataka.

In response to the serious situation following the terrorist attack in Kashmir, Karnataka's Labour Minister Santosh Lad has travelled to the region on the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Minister Lad boarded a special flight from Hubballi to Delhi this evening and will proceed to Kashmir from there. He has been tasked with coordinating with local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of people from Karnataka who may have been affected by the incident.

Kannadigas caught in Kashmir attack:

Related Articles

Pahalgam terror attack: Two from Maharashtra killed; full list of victims released
Pahalgam terror attack: Two from Maharashtra killed; full list of victims released
PM Modi holds emergency briefing over Pahalgam terror attack soon after landing in New Delhi
PM Modi holds emergency briefing over Pahalgam terror attack soon after landing in New Delhi

Reports indicate that around 26 tourists, including two foreigners, were killed in a sudden terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir. Among the victims are two tourists from Karnataka's Shivamogga and Haveri districts. Initial inputs suggest that more individuals from the state may have been caught in the attack, prompting swift action from the Karnataka government.

Minister Santosh Lad will remain in Kashmir to liaise with the local administration, security forces, and the central government. His responsibilities include ensuring access to medical care, coordinating safe evacuation efforts, and offering other necessary support to affected Kannadigas.

Karnataka government's response:

The Karnataka government has established communication with the families of those impacted and is providing continuous updates and support. A 24/7 helpline has been set up in the state for families to receive assistance and information regarding the Kashmir incident.

CM Siddaramaiah condemns attack:

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly condemned the attack, stating on social media platform X: "The Kashmir attack is a tragic incident. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Kannadigas. Our government is working in close coordination with the central authorities."

He further added, "A team of state officials has been dispatched to Kashmir to assist those from Karnataka stranded due to the terror attack. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, I have instructed Labour Minister Santosh Lad to personally oversee the operation. Our government is committed to ensuring the safe return of all affected individuals."

Names of the deceased:

  1. N. Ramachandran Narayan Manon, 67, Kochi, Kerala
  2. Vinay Narwal, 26, S/o Rajesh Narwal, Karnal, Haryana
  3. Dinesh Agarwal, 47, S/o P.C. Agarwal, Santa Colony, Raipur, Chhattisgarh
  4. Syed Adil Hussain Shah, S/o Haider Shah, Hapatnard
  5. Neeraj Udhawani, 33, S/o Pradeep Kumar, UAE
  6. Shubham Devdi, 31, S/o Sanjay Devdi, Kanpur
  7. Sudeep Nyaupane, S/o Kashai Raj, Butwal, Nepal
  8. Samir Guha, S/o Ajst Paran, Kolkata
  9. Atul Shrikant Mone, 45, Mumbai, Maharashtra
  10. Prashant Kumar Satpati, 41, S/o Jitender Satpati, Baleshwar
  11. J.S. Chandermuli, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
  12. Santosh Jagdai, 54, S/o Eknath Jogdai, Pune
  13. Kasturba Ganvote, Pune, Maharashtra
  14. Bharat Bhushan, S/o Chana Veerpa, Sundarnagar, Bangalore
  15. Manjunath Rao, S/o Mahabala Rao, Karnataka
  16. Biten Adhikari, 47, S/o Basirishwari Adhikari, Kolkata
  17. Sushil Nathaniel, 55, S/o Jayrad, Indore
  18. Manish Ranjan (I.B.), S/o Manglesh Kumar Mishra, Bihar
  19. Dilip Desai, 64, S/o Jayram Desai, Mumbai
  20. Madhu Sudhana Rao Somisetti, 46, S/o Somisetti Tirupilu, Bangalore
  21. Sanjay Laxman Lele, 52, S/o Laxman Lele, Mumbai
  22. Yatish Parmar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat
  23. Sumit Parmar, S/o Yatish Parmar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat
  24. Tagehaliin, Arunachal Pradesh
  25. Hemant Suhas Joshi, 43, S/o Dhruv Joshi, Mumbai
  26. Shalish Bhai Hemant Bhai Kalathia, Surat, Gujarat

For latest News whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News Whatsapp channel by clicking here.For breaking news and more whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News on YouTube by clicking here.