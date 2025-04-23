Following a terrorist attack in Kashmir, Karnataka's Labor Minister Santosh Lad traveled to the region. He has been tasked with ensuring the safety and security of individuals from Karnataka.

In response to the serious situation following the terrorist attack in Kashmir, Karnataka's Labour Minister Santosh Lad has travelled to the region on the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Minister Lad boarded a special flight from Hubballi to Delhi this evening and will proceed to Kashmir from there. He has been tasked with coordinating with local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of people from Karnataka who may have been affected by the incident.

Kannadigas caught in Kashmir attack:

Reports indicate that around 26 tourists, including two foreigners, were killed in a sudden terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir. Among the victims are two tourists from Karnataka's Shivamogga and Haveri districts. Initial inputs suggest that more individuals from the state may have been caught in the attack, prompting swift action from the Karnataka government.

Minister Santosh Lad will remain in Kashmir to liaise with the local administration, security forces, and the central government. His responsibilities include ensuring access to medical care, coordinating safe evacuation efforts, and offering other necessary support to affected Kannadigas.

Karnataka government's response:

The Karnataka government has established communication with the families of those impacted and is providing continuous updates and support. A 24/7 helpline has been set up in the state for families to receive assistance and information regarding the Kashmir incident.

CM Siddaramaiah condemns attack:

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly condemned the attack, stating on social media platform X: "The Kashmir attack is a tragic incident. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Kannadigas. Our government is working in close coordination with the central authorities."

He further added, "A team of state officials has been dispatched to Kashmir to assist those from Karnataka stranded due to the terror attack. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, I have instructed Labour Minister Santosh Lad to personally oversee the operation. Our government is committed to ensuring the safe return of all affected individuals."

Names of the deceased: