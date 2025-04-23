A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has killed 26 tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi. The terrorists opened fire on the tourists.

Officials have released the names of 26 individuals who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The victims, mostly tourists from different parts of India and abroad, were gunned down when unidentified terrorists opened fire in the scenic valley known as 'Mini Switzerland'.

The tragic incident took place around 3 PM when terrorists descended from the surrounding hills and began shooting at civilians gathered in the popular tourist spot. The victims included individuals from Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Nepal, and even the UAE.

Locals helped bring several injured tourists down from the valley on horseback, while helicopters were deployed for evacuation as part of the emergency response.

Names of the deceased:

N. Ramachandran Narayan Manon, 67, Kochi, Kerala Vinay Narwal, 26, S/o Rajesh Narwal, Karnal, Haryana Dinesh Agarwal, 47, S/o P.C. Agarwal, Santa Colony, Raipur, Chhattisgarh Syed Adil Hussain Shah, S/o Haider Shah, Hapatnard Neeraj Udhawani, 33, S/o Pradeep Kumar, UAE Shubham Devdi, 31, S/o Sanjay Devdi, Kanpur Sudeep Nyaupane, S/o Kashai Raj, Butwal, Nepal Samir Guha, S/o Ajst Paran, Kolkata Atul Shrikant Mone, 45, Mumbai, Maharashtra Prashant Kumar Satpati, 41, S/o Jitender Satpati, Baleshwar J.S. Chandermuli, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Santosh Jagdai, 54, S/o Eknath Jogdai, Pune Kasturba Ganvote, Pune, Maharashtra Bharat Bhushan, S/o Chana Veerpa, Sundarnagar, Bangalore Manjunath Rao, S/o Mahabala Rao, Karnataka Biten Adhikari, 47, S/o Basirishwari Adhikari, Kolkata Sushil Nathaniel, 55, S/o Jayrad, Indore Manish Ranjan (I.B.), S/o Manglesh Kumar Mishra, Bihar Dilip Desai, 64, S/o Jayram Desai, Mumbai Madhu Sudhana Rao Somisetti, 46, S/o Somisetti Tirupilu, Bangalore Sanjay Laxman Lele, 52, S/o Laxman Lele, Mumbai Yatish Parmar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat Sumit Parmar, S/o Yatish Parmar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat Tagehaliin, Arunachal Pradesh Hemant Suhas Joshi, 43, S/o Dhruv Joshi, Mumbai Shalish Bhai Hemant Bhai Kalathia, Surat, Gujarat

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his official trip to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Upon landing, he held an emergency meeting at the airport with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and the Foreign Secretary to review the situation.

Security forces were immediately dispatched to the site following the attack, and operations are ongoing in the region. Officials believe the terrorists deliberately targeted the area at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourism.