synopsis

A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has killed 26 tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi. The terrorists opened fire on the tourists.

Officials have released the names of 26 individuals who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The victims, mostly tourists from different parts of India and abroad, were gunned down when unidentified terrorists opened fire in the scenic valley known as 'Mini Switzerland'.

The tragic incident took place around 3 PM when terrorists descended from the surrounding hills and began shooting at civilians gathered in the popular tourist spot. The victims included individuals from Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Nepal, and even the UAE.

Locals helped bring several injured tourists down from the valley on horseback, while helicopters were deployed for evacuation as part of the emergency response.

Related Articles

'We condemn all acts of terrorism': India receives global support after Pahalgam terror attack
'We condemn all acts of terrorism': India receives global support after Pahalgam terror attack
Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26-year-old Navy officer from Haryana's Karnal killed shortly after marriage
Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26-year-old Navy officer from Haryana's Karnal killed shortly after marriage

Names of the deceased:

  1. N. Ramachandran Narayan Manon, 67, Kochi, Kerala
  2. Vinay Narwal, 26, S/o Rajesh Narwal, Karnal, Haryana
  3. Dinesh Agarwal, 47, S/o P.C. Agarwal, Santa Colony, Raipur, Chhattisgarh
  4. Syed Adil Hussain Shah, S/o Haider Shah, Hapatnard
  5. Neeraj Udhawani, 33, S/o Pradeep Kumar, UAE
  6. Shubham Devdi, 31, S/o Sanjay Devdi, Kanpur
  7. Sudeep Nyaupane, S/o Kashai Raj, Butwal, Nepal
  8. Samir Guha, S/o Ajst Paran, Kolkata
  9. Atul Shrikant Mone, 45, Mumbai, Maharashtra
  10. Prashant Kumar Satpati, 41, S/o Jitender Satpati, Baleshwar
  11. J.S. Chandermuli, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
  12. Santosh Jagdai, 54, S/o Eknath Jogdai, Pune
  13. Kasturba Ganvote, Pune, Maharashtra
  14. Bharat Bhushan, S/o Chana Veerpa, Sundarnagar, Bangalore
  15. Manjunath Rao, S/o Mahabala Rao, Karnataka
  16. Biten Adhikari, 47, S/o Basirishwari Adhikari, Kolkata
  17. Sushil Nathaniel, 55, S/o Jayrad, Indore
  18. Manish Ranjan (I.B.), S/o Manglesh Kumar Mishra, Bihar
  19. Dilip Desai, 64, S/o Jayram Desai, Mumbai
  20. Madhu Sudhana Rao Somisetti, 46, S/o Somisetti Tirupilu, Bangalore
  21. Sanjay Laxman Lele, 52, S/o Laxman Lele, Mumbai
  22. Yatish Parmar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat
  23. Sumit Parmar, S/o Yatish Parmar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat
  24. Tagehaliin, Arunachal Pradesh
  25. Hemant Suhas Joshi, 43, S/o Dhruv Joshi, Mumbai
  26. Shalish Bhai Hemant Bhai Kalathia, Surat, Gujarat

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his official trip to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Upon landing, he held an emergency meeting at the airport with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and the Foreign Secretary to review the situation.

Security forces were immediately dispatched to the site following the attack, and operations are ongoing in the region. Officials believe the terrorists deliberately targeted the area at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourism.

For latest News whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News Whatsapp channel by clicking here.For breaking news and more whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News on YouTube by clicking here.