Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, narrowly escaped injury when a speeding truck crashed into his convoy in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred around 12:30 am on the Patna-Muzaffarpur national highway near Goraul in Vaishali district. Yadav and his team were returning to Patna from Madhepura and had briefly stopped for a tea break when the accident happened.

Truck rammed into parked vehicles

According to police officials, the truck rammed into two vehicles in the convoy that were parked just ahead of Yadav’s car, barely five feet away from him. His vehicle was not directly hit.

Three security personnel sustained injuries in the crash. They were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, where their condition is said to be stable. Yadav personally visited the hospital to check on their health.

Tejashwi Yadav demands strict action

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Tejashwi Yadav said, “We were on our way back to Patna from Madhepura and had stopped for tea. Suddenly, a speeding truck hit two of the vehicles in our convoy. I immediately informed the district police and administration. The collision happened just five feet from where I was sitting.”

He also called for strict enforcement of traffic laws. “Action should be taken against those who violate traffic rules,” he added.

Truck driver arrested

The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle involved has been seized by police. Further investigation into the incident is underway.