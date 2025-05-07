The NIA is appealing to the public for photos, videos, and information related to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 tourists. The agency is actively collecting evidence.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday issued a public appeal for information regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. The agency urges tourists, visitors, and residents who may have photographs, videos, or any relevant information about the incident to come forward. Such contributions could be crucial in identifying the perpetrators and understanding their methods.

The NIA has already collected numerous photographs and videos related to the attack and is examining them thoroughly. To ensure no useful information is overlooked, the agency is intensifying its efforts.

In its appeal, the NIA has requested individuals to contact the agency via mobile number 9654958816 or landline number 011-24368800. Callers are encouraged to provide their contact details and describe the information or materials they can share. A senior NIA official will then coordinate with the caller to collect the relevant information, photographs, or videos.

As the lead agency investigating the attack, the NIA is committed to examining all available information to uncover clues about the assailants and their methods. Tourists and others present in the area may have inadvertently captured details that could assist in unravelling the conspiracy behind this unprecedented targeted attack on tourists in Kashmir.

Numerous photographs and videos have been circulating on social media platforms following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The NIA plans to meticulously review all such materials, along with any additional information from individuals who were in the area on or before the day of the incident. NIA teams have been stationed in Pahalgam to examine the attack site for evidence and have been interviewing witnesses of this heinous crime.

Meanwhile, in the early hours on Wednesday, the Indian army struck terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor', and have 'avenged' the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.