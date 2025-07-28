Indian Army killed Lashkar commander Hashim Musa, alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Operation Mahadev. Pony handler Syed Adil's brother thanked the forces, saying justice was served. The Army used drone, intel, and local help.

The family of Syed Adil, who was killed while reportedly trying to stop terrorists during the Pahalgam attack, has welcomed the killing of the attack's mastermind. His brother Syed Naushad has thanked the Indian Army and the government for justice.

Operation Mahadev: Pahalgam attack mastermind killed

On Monday, Indian security forces neutralised the top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hashim Musa, India Today quoted sources. He was the main conspirator behind the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that happened on April 22, 2025. The operation, codenamed Operation Mahadev, was launched by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the Lidwas area.

The Pahalgam attack had left 26 people dead. Among the victims was Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony handler who was praised for trying to fight the attackers. His brother Syed Naushad said that the family feels proud of Adil’s bravery and is thankful to the forces for eliminating the killers.

How Operation Mahadev was carried out

The Army had received a tip-off about possible terrorist movement in the Lidwas area. Suspicious communication was picked up from the Dachigam forests, which hinted at a connection to the Pahalgam attack. Security teams were sent to dominate the area.

Over the next two days, troops from 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 4 PARA searched the region. On Monday morning, they spotted a group of three terrorists hiding under a tree in a trench. The soldiers used drone support and took them by surprise. All three were killed in less than an hour.

Use of local intelligence

Sources said local nomads also gave important clues to the Army. They noticed movements in the forests and informed nearby security units. This helped narrow down the location of the terrorists, an India Today report said quoting sources.

The Army said that the group belonged to a joint Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed module. This module had been under surveillance for two weeks. The three terrorists killed were part of a splinter group from this module.

Who was Hashim Musa?

Hashim Musa was one of the most wanted terrorists in the region. He had planned and led the attack in Pahalgam where 26 people were killed. He was linked to Pakistan-based terror outfits and had been hiding in the forests.

The Indian Army confirmed his death through drone visuals showing three bodies in the Lidwas area. The other two terrorists killed with him have not yet been officially identified.

Syed Naushad, brother of the late Adil Hussain, said, “We are thankful to the Army and the government. Our family is proud of my brother's sacrifice. Today, justice has been done.”

His words reflect the relief and respect many in the region feel after the successful operation.