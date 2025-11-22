In a rare medical feat, doctors at a Gurugram hospital successfully replanted the completely amputated left forearm of a 28-year-old man. The nine-hour surgery's success was attributed to the correct preservation of the severed limb and timely care.

In a rare medical emergency case, doctors at a hospital in Gurugram successfully replanted the completely amputated left forearm of a 28-year-old man. The injury was caused by a sharp cut that resulted in total amputation of the distal one-third of the left forearm.

His severed hand had been preserved correctly at a nearby facility where he received initial first aid, which was an essential step that made replantation possible, an official statement read. He was also guided about the initial wound care and proper preservation of the amputated limb and was then rushed to the hospital in Gurugram for immediate surgical intervention.

A Gruelling Nine-Hour Surgery

On arrival, the team led by Dr Asheesh Dhingra, Consultant - Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, was prepared for an emergency replantation procedure. The man, who was the sole breadwinner of the family, was brought to Manipal Hospital in a serious state, where his hand was completely cut off and he had already lost a lot of blood.

The plastic surgery team thoroughly cleaned the injured area, fixed the broken bones, repaired the torn muscles and tendons, and carefully connected the tiny blood vessels under a microscope so that blood could flow again in a nine-hour-long surgery.

Adding to the complexity, the patient had an uncommon blood group, requiring continuous coordination between the surgical and anaesthesia teams to manage heavy blood loss and maintain stability throughout the procedure.

Awareness and Timely Action Saved Limb

Dr Asheesh Dhingra, Consultant - Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, said, "Complete limb amputations requiring replantations are not uncommon, but the awareness that they can be saved in centres where reimplantation teams are available is still lacking amongst the masses. When the area is dense with delicate nerves, tendons, and vessels, every minute counts, from preserving the amputated hand to beginning microsurgical repair. This was a special case due to the fact that the incident happened in a peripheral location, and the awareness of the primary care provider, along with timely referral, played a significant role in limb salvage. The case highlights how the patient's determination and the timely response of the primary care provider play an equally important role in the successful outcome." (ANI)