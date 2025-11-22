Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the Centre's new Labour Codes, calling them a 're-packaging' of 29 laws. He questioned if they deliver 'Shramik Nyay' and listed five key demands, including a Rs 400 national minimum wage.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a dig at government over its announcement of four Labour Codes having been made effective, saying 29 existing labour-related laws have been re-packaged into four codes and this is being marketed as some revolutionary reform when even the rules have yet to be notified.

Congress Questions 'Shramik Nyay'

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh asked if these codes make five essential demands of India's workers for Shramik Nyay a reality? "National minimum wage at Rs 400 per day, including for MGNREGA, right to Health law that will provide universal health coverage of Rs. 25 lakhs, employment guarantee act for urban areas, comprehensive social security for all unorganised workers, including life insurance and accident insurance and a commitment to stop contractualisation of employment in core government functions," he said.

Jairam Ramesh said the Modi Government must learn from the examples of Congress government in Karnataka and the previous Government in Rajasthan, "which have pioneered labour reform for the 21st century with their groundbreaking gig worker laws that preceded the new codes".

Government's Stance on Labour Reforms

The Centre announced on Friday that four Labour Codes - the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 have been made effective from November 21, 2025, rationalising 29 existing labour laws.

"By modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," a Labour Ministry release said. (ANI)