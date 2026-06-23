A viral video has captured a violent scuffle between tourists and rafting operators in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, where individuals are seen fighting with paddles. The altercation, which reportedly started over taking photos, prompted police to take suo motu cognizance and book four individuals for disorderly conduct.

A video showing a scuffle between tourists and rafting operators in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district has gone viral on social media. According to police, the argument started over taking pictures and videos and soon became violent during a rafting excursion. Several people are seen striking one another with rafting paddles in the widely shared video. Despite the fact that the event is reported to have happened almost a week ago, neither party filed a formal complaint. However, Tehri Police took suo motu cognisance of the situation and opened an inquiry when the video appeared online.

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Police identified four individuals involved in the altercation and booked them under Section 81 of the Uttarakhand Police Act, related to disorderly conduct in public places. They were also asked to submit written apologies.

Authorities cautioned that anyone disrupting law and order at tourist destinations or acting indecently toward visitors will face severe consequences. They also stated that the safety and dignity of travellers remain a major concern.

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There have occasionally been conflicts between visitors and rafting companies in Rishikesh and the surrounding rafting areas, which has raised questions about visitor safety and the region's reputation as a travel destination. All parties involved have been urged by police to behave appropriately and with decency.