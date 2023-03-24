Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 95 percent MLAs in poll-bound Karnataka are crorepatis, reveals ADR report

    The average assets per candidate for 118 BJP MLAs stood at Rs 19.6 crore, while Janata Dal (Secular) (JDs) MLAs average assets amounted to Rs 4.34 crore and four independent MLAs have average assets of Rs 40.92 crore.

    Over 95 percent MLAs in poll-bound Karnataka are crorepatis, reveals ADR report AJR
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    A report by poll watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that over 95 percent of the members of the legislative assembly (MLA) in Karnataka are crorepatis while 35 percent of the lawmakers have declared criminal cases.

    It is reportedly said that ADR analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of 219 out of 224 sitting MLAs from Karnataka.

    Ater the 2018 Karnataka assembly election, as many as 15 MLAs had switched parties, of which, 10 contested from the Indian National Congress (INC) in the 2018 assembly polls, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being their current party.

    According to the report, around 26 percent of the MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, with BJP recording the highest number of such MLAs at 30 percent. BJP's 112 out of 118 MLAs are crorepatis, the report said.

    The ADR report revealed that the average assets per sitting MLA have been valued at Rs 29.85 crore, with the Congress leading in average assets of Rs 48.58 crore.

    The average assets per candidate for 118 BJP MLAs stood at Rs 19.6 crore, while Janata Dal (Secular) (JDs) MLAs average assets amounted to Rs 4.34 crore and four independent MLAs have average assets of Rs 40.92 crore.

    As many as 49 out of 112 MLAs from the BJP, 16 out of 67 MLAs from the INC, 9 out of 30 MLAs from the JD(S) and 2 out of 4 independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against them.

    35 MLAs from the BJP, 13 from INC and 8 from the JD(S) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    The reports said that Congress leader DK Shivakumar, representing the Kanakapura constituency, holds the highest valued assets at over Rs 840 crore, followed by Suresh BS and M Krishnappa, with total assets of over Rs 416 crore and Rs 236 crore, respectively.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
