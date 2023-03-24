SC reverses 2011 verdict, says membership of banned outfit will make person liable to prosecution under UAPA

The Apex Court holds that mere membership of a banned organisation will make a person criminal and liable to be prosecuted under provisions of UAPA

Supreme Court holds "as bad in law" its 2011 verdict by a two-judge bench, which held mere membership of a banned outfit will not make a person criminal. It also held 'bad in law' subsequent decisions passed by high courts.

Upholding Section 10(a)(i) of the UAPA, which makes membership of an unlawful association an offence, the Supreme Court bench of Justices MR Shah, CT Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol said that a person who is and continues to be a member of an association that is declared unlawful, the individual is liable to punishment.

Following the verdict, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said: "Really grateful, this will be a historic judgment to protect the sovereignty of the country."