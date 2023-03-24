Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    14 political parties move SC alleging misuse of central probe agencies; seek pre-arrest guidelines

    The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    In a recent development, the Supreme Court has agreed to list for hearing on April 5 a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against political opponents.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samiti and the Trinamool Congress, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

    The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate.

    "Ninety five per cent cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines," Singhvi said. "We will list it on April 5," said the bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.

    They also alleged that there is a "humongous jump" in the registration of cases post-2014 when the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre.

    They also alleged that cases against leaders are frequently withdrawn or buried once they join the BJP.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
