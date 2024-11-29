Over 50 suffer burns as massive fire erupts during torch march in MP's Khandwa; WATCH chilling video

More than 50 people sustained burn injuries during a 'mashaal' (flaming torch) procession in the Malwa-Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday night.

Over 50 suffer burns as massive fire erupts during torch march in MP's Khandwa; WATCH chilling video
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

More than 50 people sustained burn injuries during a 'mashaal' (flaming torch) procession in the Malwa-Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday night. The procession was reportedly being carried out against terrorism and more than 250 people had gathered at Ghantaghar Chowk. No deaths have been reported yet, but 12 people are stated to be in critical condition.

According to news agency PTI, SP Khandwa Manoj Kumar Rai said, '"An event was organised as a tribute program, and permission for the procession was also obtained. During the conclusion of the event at Ghantaghar, the torches held by participants tilted while being placed down, which caused nearby torches to ignite suddenly."

Panic gripped as the fire erupted after which people started running to save themselves leading to a stampede-like situation.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media showing people running to save themselves as flamed raged.

Also read: Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH)

"Several people, including women, children, and men standing nearby, sustained burns primarily on their hands, faces, and legs. Around 30 injured individuals were brought to the district hospital; 18 were discharged after treatment, while 12 remain under care. Everyone is out of danger," added Rai.

