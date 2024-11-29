Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalized the idol of Lord Hanuman at a temple in Birbhum district, West Bengal.

The incident that unfolded in Indragachha More in Purandarpur Gram Panchayat, Siuri-II Block has ignited widespread condemnation, with political leaders raising concerns over an alarming trend of targeting Hindu temples in the state.

The incident was brought to light by BJP Bengal unit-led Leader of Opposition (LOP) Suvendu Adhikari, who shared a video of the desecration on X (formerly Twitter). Condemning the act, Adhikari directly called out the West Bengal Police, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

“Vandalism in Hindu temples has now become an alarming trend in West Bengal,” Adhikari wrote. “I am requesting Shri Rajeev Kumar (IPS), DGP @WBPolice, to arrest the culprits as quickly as possible. The continuous reluctance of the WB Police in taking action against miscreants who indulge in vandalism of Sanatani temples has emboldened them to target the Sanatani community over and over again.”

The video shared on social media also sparked outrage among netizens who drew parallel between religious atrocities being inflicted on Hindus in Bangladesh and temple attack in Bengal.

A user wrote, "Whats difference between Bangladesh and our state !!!! We get beaten killed their and here too."

Another user commented, "Really some time i doubt,if i am in West Bengal or Bangladesh? Or i am doing time travel by time machine and seeing our own future! !! Provu Ram, please save us from Anti Hindu Government."

A third user wrote, "Narendra Modi cant even stop violence against Hindus in Bengal, Manipur and elsewhere in the country and people are expecting actions in Bangladesh!"

