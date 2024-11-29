Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalized the idol of Lord Hanuman at a temple in Birbhum district, West Bengal.

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

In a disturbing incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalized the idol of Lord Hanuman at a temple in Birbhum district, West Bengal. The incident that unfolded in Indragachha More in Purandarpur Gram Panchayat, Siuri-II Block has ignited widespread condemnation, with political leaders raising concerns over an alarming trend of targeting Hindu temples in the state.

The incident was brought to light by BJP Bengal unit-led Leader of Opposition (LOP) Suvendu Adhikari, who shared a video of the desecration on X (formerly Twitter). Condemning the act, Adhikari directly called out the West Bengal Police, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

“Vandalism in Hindu temples has now become an alarming trend in West Bengal,” Adhikari wrote. “I am requesting Shri Rajeev Kumar (IPS), DGP @WBPolice, to arrest the culprits as quickly as possible. The continuous reluctance of the WB Police in taking action against miscreants who indulge in vandalism of Sanatani temples has emboldened them to target the Sanatani community over and over again.”

Also read: Chinmoy Das' arrest: UP priest flags Hindus' genocide in Bangladesh, calls for 'Sanatan Vedic' nation (WATCH)

The video shared on social media also sparked outrage among netizens who drew parallel between religious atrocities being inflicted on Hindus in Bangladesh and temple attack in Bengal.

A user wrote, "Whats difference between Bangladesh and our state !!!! We get beaten killed their and here too."

Another user commented, "Really some time i doubt,if i am in West Bengal or Bangladesh? Or i am doing time travel by time machine and seeing our own future! !! Provu Ram, please save us from Anti Hindu Government."

A third user wrote, "Narendra Modi cant even stop violence against Hindus in Bengal, Manipur and elsewhere in the country and people are expecting actions in Bangladesh!"

Also read: Man secretly books luxury OYO stay to avoid 'toxic' mother-in-law; wife takes EPIC revenge after confession

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January gcw

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi vkp

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Cigarette found inside chicken biryani at restaurant, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Cigarette found inside chicken biryani at restaurant, video goes viral (WATCH)

'Move early, play late': Jaishankar's cricket analogy to decode India's foreign policy draws applause (WATCH) shk

'Move early, play late': Jaishankar’s cricket analogy to decode India's foreign policy draws applause (WATCH)

Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

'Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Tenkasi schools open tomorrow after heavy rainfallRBA

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Tenkasi schools open tomorrow after heavy rainfall

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star NTI

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January gcw

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason of his son, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason of his son, Samantha's divorce

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi vkp

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon