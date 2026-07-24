A Mohali pet owner's heartbreaking breakdown after his dog died at a veterinary clinic has gone viral. He alleges a fatal injection during a routine eye exam sparked the tragedy.

A devastated pet owner broke down in inconsolable grief after his dog tragically passed away at a veterinary clinic in Mohali, allegedly following a routine eye checkup that went horribly wrong.

The heartbreaking incident occurred at Royal K9 Pet Care Clinic in Phase 5, Mohali, Punjab. The owner had brought his healthy dog for what was supposed to be a simple eye examination, but within 40 minutes, the animal reportedly deteriorated and died.

The distraught owner has accused the veterinary staff of medical negligence, claiming a fatal injection administered during the visit led to his pet's sudden death. The emotional footage of the man breaking down at the clinic has since gone viral, sparking intense discussions among animal lovers across social media platforms.

Viral Footage Triggers Outrage Online

The devastating video quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread sympathy for the grieving owner and outrage over the alleged negligence. Many viewers expressed shock that a healthy dog could die during what should have been a routine procedure.

The owner's allegations against the clinic have prompted many to demand strict action and accountability from the authorities. Animal rights activists have also weighed in, calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

However, the clinic has reportedly offered a different version of events, claiming that the dog suffered a severe allergic reaction to medication administered during the visit. This explanation has added a new dimension to the controversy, with some questioning the medical protocols followed at the facility.

Clinic's Allergy Claim Faces Scrutiny

The clinic's reported claim of a severe allergic reaction has generated strong and mixed reactions from the public. While some have demanded immediate justice and compassion for the grieving owner, others believe a proper medical investigation should proceed independently before assigning blame.

Veterinary experts note that while allergic reactions to medications can occur, they are relatively rare and usually manifest quickly after administration. The fact that the dog deteriorated within 40 minutes of the visit has raised questions about what exactly was administered and whether proper protocols were followed.

The incident has highlighted growing concerns about pet safety at veterinary facilities across India. With pet ownership on the rise, many owners are becoming increasingly anxious about the quality of care their animals receive.

Animal welfare organisations have called for stricter regulations and oversight of veterinary clinics to prevent similar tragedies. They argue that proper training, transparent medical protocols, and accountability mechanisms are essential to ensure pet safety.

The grieving owner has not yet announced any legal action against the clinic, though animal rights groups have offered their support. The clinic, meanwhile, has not issued a detailed public statement beyond the reported allergy claim.

Local authorities in Mohali have been urged to investigate the matter and determine whether any negligence occurred. The case has also reignited debates about the need for standardised veterinary practices and better grievance redressal mechanisms for pet owners.