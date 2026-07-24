NEET UG 2026 AIR 9 Gaurav Singh credits consistency and discipline for his success, advising aspirants to revise regularly. AIR 1 Aryan Gupta, who scored 715/720, said hard work and his teachers' guidance helped him achieve the top rank.

Gaurav Singh's Success Mantra: Consistency and Discipline

Gaurav Singh, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 9 in the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination, credited his success to consistency, discipline and regular revision, saying he cleared the exam in his first attempt after two years of preparation. Speaking to ANI, Singh said he focused on studying consistently every day rather than for long hours on a single day. "While preparing for NEET, I mainly focused on consistency and discipline. Instead of studying a lot on one day, I studied consistently every day, wrote practice papers daily, listened to my teachers and kept revising continuously. That was my strategy," he said.

"I prepared for two years and cleared NEET in the first attempt. One must revise as much as possible and work as hard as possible. One should stay motivated enough to overcome setbacks and keep improving," he added.

Advice for Future Aspirants

Sharing a message for future NEET aspirants, Singh stressed the importance of discipline. "Discipline is really important. Prepare with discipline, and all topics will be covered and your scores will improve," he said.

AIR 1 Aryan Gupta on Hard Work and Family Support

Ludhiana's Aryan Gupta, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (Undergraduate) 2026, said consistent hard work, following his teachers' guidance and unwavering support from his family helped him achieve the top rank. He now hopes to join AIIMS Delhi and pursue a career in oncology.

Speaking to ANI after the results were announced, Aryan said, "I secured All India Rank 1 in NEET (UG) 2026. I got 715 out of 720 marks. I worked very hard for two years, studied a lot, and took a lot of stress too, so it feels very good. I'm feeling very relieved. It feels like I've got the fruit of the hard work I put in." (ANI)